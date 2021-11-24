NTV’s Lofty Matambo graduates with 1st class honours, gives powerful testimony

The Media Personality shared the good news via his social media page, with a revelation that his graduation comes 14 years after his peers graduated.

“Four years a go I paused all my other projects and embarked on a journey that has made me proud of myself. A journey to boost my confidence, esteem and readiness to face and stand the world of communication with Legit legs. Immediately I was done ,even before the ceremony, overwhelmingly new doors and opportunities came knocking.

“Today, ladies and gentlemen, 14 years since my peers celebrated their graduation, I celebrate this 1st class honours as an absolute honour to my God who has made it possible. I lack words to thank my family, friends and colleagues who pushed me to start and keep on moving. @spukenya ST.PAUL'S UNIVERSITY - You are the best in the region,” said Lofty in part.

NTV's Lofty Matambo Pulse Live Kenya

The news anchor went to encourage his fans and followers to always follow their dreams.

“My word to you: don't fear to start, don't fear to follow your dreams, It's never late for any one,” he said.

He also revealed that back in 2007, he had nothing to celebrate despite scoring a B (Plain) in his KCSE examination.

“See, My peers graduated in the year 2007, I had nothing to celebrate then. I felt hopeless with shuttered dreams, since I had not joined campus despite kukwangura, kuramba, kupepeta😃 a clean B(Plain) in my KCSE. (In 2003 ,a B was a B, you know right?). So I did not post pictures with a gown or do a party. I knew my fate of becoming a lower class Kenyan had been sealed,” he noted.

Adding that he did not like what he studied in college.

“After all I didn't like what I studied in college. How I used my Diploma in Medical Lab Technology to acquire skills in communication and production ,to getting opportunities in the small media space is a whole 1 full day testimony.(he is A MIRACLE working GOD)

(By the way ukija vibaya nakudunga sindano na nikupime kama uko na ugonjwa gani😂). Now, the problem came in when I made a small name🤓/brand in the media Industry and colleagues,friends,family members ,bosses started pushing me.

The media personality also narrated how hard it was for him to advance in his career.

"Lofty go for higher things, you are extremely good at what you are doing, apply for this position, go for that position, Organization A and B want you...I always declined such huge offers and pieces of advice to spread my wings wider in the industry for one simple reason; I felt undeservedly too much favoured.