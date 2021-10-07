On Wednesday, the duo opted to walk their fans and viewers down the memory lane to the first day they graced NTV screens with a short TBT video.

“13 years ago today @smriti_vidyarthi & I went on air for the 1st time on @ntvkenya. What a ride it has been partner (fun fact, she introduced me to IG as you can see on my first ever post, so here is a post-pronounced toast-to her)” wrote Mark Masai.

NTV’s Mark Masai & Smriti Vidyarthi celebrating 13-year anniversary as a TV Duo Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Vidyarthi said that she was out to celebrate the incredible working relationship and friendship she has built with Masai over the years.

“Today I celebrate an incredible working relationship and an even better friendship. Thank you partner @mark_masai for being my ride or die, on air, and off air, for 13 good years! Damn. Cheers to us.

But our 13 years of success isn’t just down to you and I. Thank you to our viewers, fans, friends and family. Most of all, thank you to ALL our colleagues, former and present @ntvkenya. #partners #newsanchors #13 #blessed #newsroom #studio #media #kenya #nairobi” wrote Smriti Vidyarthi.

Reactions

jamila.mohamed1 “How time flies! Seems like yesterday when it all started❤️❤️❤️ Best wishes to you both❤️❤️❤️”

trevor_ombija “Well done S.V, very well done 👏 👏👏👏”

mainamind “Amazing guys. Congratulations and to many more. Love y'all”

rnyang “Nicely done. Here’s to another decade on air!”

brygettes “To much more growth 👏🏾”

njokiwangige “My all time favourite my lollipop”

nimrat.c “Thank you for being an inspiration ❤️”

marjoriekimani “Congrats to you both my favorite Peeps on TV”

vrindasharma25 “👏👏Best wishes to the ‘A’ team. The camaraderie shows onscreen and we love it!💕”

queenfatimaalimohamed “To many more milestones”

tshiko_njogu “Congratulations to you too people. You make me turn on my tv😍”

jaquewill5 “Hip hip huraaaay, cheers to many more👏🔥”

magi.ruto “Well said! Y’all do a fab job! Good job 👏🏽 👏🏾 👏”

mikelollyp “@mark_masai should be on @bbcnews he is great!”

chriskirwa “Er congratulations sana - but when can we discuss that suit 😂😂😂Er I mean esuti 😂”

justus_mwakideu “Swadakta! Kazi safi kaka 👊🏾”

officialmisskyalo “@nimrod.taabu in his element as usual😂. Congratulations @mark_masai”