Media Personality Miss Katiwa has gone public with her relationship with Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

The NTV Presenter made the revelation over the weekend while celebrating Christmas with the love of her life.

The JawDown host shared a short video and photo while hanging out with Origi, with a caption that reads;

“I found my Christmas vaccine already 😉😜❤.... Merry Christmas and happy holidays from mines...” wrote Miss Katiwa.

The act of Miss Katiwa introducing her man to the public elicited wild reactions from her Insta-family, as many ended up gushing over them with lovely comments.

Origi, who lives in Norway but turns out for HIFK Fotboll in Finland, was Kenya’s goalkeeper for close to four years after he took over the mantle from Francis Onyiso and made his debut against Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in 2005.

Just the other day Origi made a comeback in the National team after being away for close to 5 years.

