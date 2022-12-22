ADVERTISEMENT
Nyashinski helps young boy get his first prosthetic limb

Pulse Contributor

Nyashinski's fans were moved by his actions, praising his kindness, selflessness, and generosity.

Nyashinski with Eliud Kipchohge
Nyashinski with Eliud Kipchohge

Celebrated singer and rapper Nyashinski has helped Bravin, a young boy, get his first prosthetic limb.

In a post shared on Instagram by St Luke, an orthopedic and Trauma Hospital, the center disclosed that when the hip-hop star learned of Bravin’s condition, Nyashinski pledged to sponsor Bravin’s prosthetic limb until he becomes an adult. And today, the young boy got his first prosthetic limb.

The musician’s fans were moved by his actions, praising his kindness, selflessness, and generosity. Many wished God’s blessings upon him.

A prosthetic limb is an artificial limb that is used to replace a missing arm or a leg in case of an amputation, traumatic injuries, or birth defects.

It helps one perform daily activities such as walking, eating, or dressing, functions one was able to do before one lost a leg or an arm.

This comes a few weeks after Spotify named the Mungu Pekee hitmaker as the 5th most-streamed Kenyan artist of 2022, with Properly featuring Femi One as the 4th most-streamed song in Kenya.

Nyashinski had a good musical year that saw him fill Eldorets Sports Club during the second edition of Shin City.

During the event, Nyashinki’s former rap group Kleptomaniax reunited to deliver a powerful live performance. The group which took over the airwaves at their peak performed their hit song ‘Tuendelee’ leaving fans yearning for more.

The first edition of Shin City was held at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi which saw both old and new-generation artists grace the fun-filled event.

Nyashinski with Eliud Kipchohge
Nyashinski with Eliud Kipchohge

The revelers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.

The musician gave the fans a mix of his old-school hits such as 'Tuendelee', 'Bado Niko', and his recent bangers 'Properly' and 'Kanyagia'.

