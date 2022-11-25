RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nyashinski receives special gift from Kipchoge ahead of Shin City - Eldoret

Amos Robi

Fans reacting to the meeting of the two said two 'G.O.A.T.S' had finally met

Rapper Nyashinski has received a special gift from marathon Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Shin City Eldoret edition.

The rapper has been in Eldoret for two days and had the chance to stroll with the marathoner before he gifted him special jogging shoes.

Nyashinski expressed humility after meeting the record breaker saying, “Humbled, is what I am. Truly, no human is limited. @kipchogeeliud Keep Jogging!”

Nyashinski has had a soft spot for Kipchoge and has even recorded a song titled 'Marathon Runner'.

Nyashinski is set to perform at the Eldoret Sports Club in the Eldoret edition of his solo concert, Shin City.

READ: How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down [Photos]

The first edition of Shin City was held at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi which saw both old and new-generation artists grace the fun-filled event.

The revellers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.

The musician gave the fans a mix of his old-school hits such as 'Tuendelee', 'Bado Niko', and his recent bangers such as 'Properly' and 'Kanyagia'.

Nyashinski, who delivered an outstanding performance, thanked everyone who came out to cheer him on.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Nyashinski receives special gift from Kipchoge ahead of Shin City - Eldoret

