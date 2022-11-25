The rapper has been in Eldoret for two days and had the chance to stroll with the marathoner before he gifted him special jogging shoes.

Nyashinski expressed humility after meeting the record breaker saying, “Humbled, is what I am. Truly, no human is limited. @kipchogeeliud Keep Jogging!”

Nyashinski has had a soft spot for Kipchoge and has even recorded a song titled 'Marathon Runner'.

Nyashinski is set to perform at the Eldoret Sports Club in the Eldoret edition of his solo concert, Shin City.

Nyashinski receives special gift from Kipchoge ahead of Shin City Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya

The first edition of Shin City was held at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi which saw both old and new-generation artists grace the fun-filled event.

The revellers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.

The musician gave the fans a mix of his old-school hits such as 'Tuendelee', 'Bado Niko', and his recent bangers such as 'Properly' and 'Kanyagia'.