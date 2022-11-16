Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - "Wish I could hug you one last time"

Offset revealed his feelings regarding Takeoff's passing in a message that was posted on Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. in the post, he expressed shock, anguish, and sadness at the unfortunate circumstances.

Business Insider USA

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice, until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you," the 30-year-old performer prefaced the letter in the post's caption.

Offset shared the letter with several images and videos of the two rappers sharing hugs on a video set, swimming in a pool, and in work environments.

The letter: "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

"Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after."

Shortly after Takeoff's passing, Offset changed his Instagram profile image to a smiling shot of him with a small white heart in the corner as a way of honoring his former bandmate before posting the emotional letter on Instagram.

Cardi B, who is married to Offset, also addressed Takeoff's death last week week in an emotional post on Instagram.