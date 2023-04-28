Oga Obinna explains reasons for cutting off Amber Ray

Oga Obinna, a former Kiss 100 presenter, has opened up about the possibility of ending his relationship with his crush, Amber Ray while speaking to Mpasho.

Amber Ray had invited him to a baby shower ceremony scheduled for April 30, but Obinna has made it clear that he will not be able to attend due to other commitments.

Pulse Live Kenya

Obinna has always been open about his desire to date Amber Ray, but she turned him down because he couldn't meet her standards.

It's possible that Obinna has realized that he has been hurt while trying to convince Amber Ray to date him.

He has also mentioned that Amber's current boyfriend, Kennedy Rapudo, often invites him to events where Amber is present to try and make him feel jealous.

"He knows that I've always wanted Amber Ray and then he keeps inviting me to places where they are together just to rub it on my face, I've read through the lines na nimejua," Obinna said.

Has Obinna shifted his love toward tattoos?

In a separate interview with Spm Buzz, Oga Obinna explained his love for having many tattoos on his body, despite being aware of the potential effects on his skin.

While speaking to Silva Kido, Obinna said that having a tattoo was like having a beautiful girl by your side, in that you always want to have another one to add to what you already have.

"The side effect of tattoos is that you will spend a lot of money and it's also painful. Tattoos are very addictive. It's like having a very fine girl. You will always want another one," Obinna said.

Obinna also made a joke, saying that when you are in a relationship, you only see attractive girls around you, but when you're single, nobody wants to date you.