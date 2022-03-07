Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

He was responding to reports that he would be receiving around Sh750,000 per month to host alongside Kamene Goro on the show.

"I did not say anything, but what I will say is, it is somewhere between ...but what I want to say is, what I'm being paid is good let's say it is 6 times what I was being paid previously," he explained.

Before joining Kiss FM, Oga hosted a drive show alongside musician Anto Neosoul at Nation FM

The comedian also pledged loyalty to Kiss FM, maintaining that he would not leave even if he was offered double his current salary.

" You know there are people who are now working and being paid a lot of money, but the environment they are working in is not conducive, friendly, or a happy environment. I would choose a happy environment with less money other than an environment where you are pressed, and you are not happy. But nowadays, I chose peace."

Oga Obinna’s announcement

An excited Obinna celebrated the new opportunity saying that he had faced enough rejection in his life saying the new job was proof of his hard work.

Crowning it as the hallmark of his career, Obinna noted that he is one of the few presenters on radio who can boast of having done "the full nine yards".

"I'm the only radio presenter to have done the whole 9 yards, started with the late-night show, then evening, then midmorning, then drive and now breakfast. I'm contented.

"To all my former colleagues and bosses asanteni for ya'll are the reason why this is possible. You all played a pivotal role in teaching me, sharpening me, and guiding me well as you prepared me for this position and I won't let all of you down. I got this," he posted.

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Kenyan Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke has penned down a congratulatory message to his fellow comedian Oga Obinna after he got picked to replace Jalang’o on Kiss 100.

In his message, Ofweneke acknowledged that Obinna has always been a worthy competitor whenever their names are mentioned in the same room.

The funnyman was among the four comedians (Obinna, 2Mbili and Owago Onyiro) who had been lined up to replace Jalang’o after he exited the station to vie for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat.

Jalang'o, Kamene Goro and Dr Ofweneke Pulse Live Kenya

“Bro Oga Obinna you beat me to it, I acknowledge, You have always been a worthy competitor everywhere our names are mentioned in the same conversation I pray for favor as you add this medal to your coat. May God bless you as start your new job at Kiss 100 with Kamene Goro," reads Dr. Ofweneke’s post in part.

He went on to thank the Kiss 100 management for giving him the opportunity to go through trial-runs as Jalang’o’s possible replacement.