Oga Obinna selected to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

Announcing the development, Obinna shared a poster of the show where he will be host alongside Kamene Goro.

An excited Obinna celebrated the new opportunity saying that he had faced enough rejection in his life saying the new job was proof of his hard work.

Crowning it as the hallmark of his career, Obinna noted that he is one of the few presenters on radio who can boast of having done "the full nine yards".

"I'm the only radio presenter to have done the whole 9 yards, started with the late-night show, then evening, then midmorning, then drive and now breakfast. I'm contented.