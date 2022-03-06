Oga Obinna selected to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

Comedian Oga Obinna has been selected to replace Jalang'o on The Morning Kiss.
As I start this new journey I wanna thank all you who have supported my career since day one - Obinna
Announcing the development, Obinna shared a poster of the show where he will be host alongside Kamene Goro.
An excited Obinna celebrated the new opportunity saying that he had faced enough rejection in his life saying the new job was proof of his hard work.
Crowning it as the hallmark of his career, Obinna noted that he is one of the few presenters on radio who can boast of having done "the full nine yards".
"I'm the only radio presenter to have done the whole 9 yards, started with the late-night show, then evening, then midmorning, then drive and now breakfast. I'm contented.
"To all my former colleagues and bosses asanteni for ya'll are the reason why this is possible. You all played a pivotal role in teaching me, sharpening me, and guiding me well as you prepared me for this position and I won't let all of you down. I got this," he posted.
