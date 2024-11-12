9 years married: Okello Max's insights on family life with two daughters

Kenyan singer Julius Okello, popularly known as Okello Max, has for the first time talked about his private life, surprising fans with details about his long-term relationship and family.

The 'Kungfu' and his charming personality, Okello Max has gained a significant fanbase, particularly among women who affectionately call him 'Daddy'.

Despite being married, he appreciates his female fans and acknowledges the role they play in his career.

Singer Okello Max Pulse Live Kenya

Okello max - I’m here because of my fans

In a recent interview with Oga Obinna, Okello Max expressed his deep appreciation for his female fans.

According to the singer, his career thrives because of their continued support.

"I love girls. Hapo ndio ofisi yangu iko. I’m a ladies’ man, and I appreciate their support because bila wao sina kazi," he shared, acknowledging how essential they are to his success.

Okello values his fans, referring to them as the backbone of his career and recognising the unique bond they share with him as an artist.

Okello Max’s crazy encounters with fans

With his magnetic appeal, Okello Max has had his fair share of amusing and memorable encounters with fans.

One particular incident stands out for the singer. Recounting a rather wild experience, Okello shared how two married women once approached him after a performance. "After finishing my show, this lady stood by waiting. She asked if I remembered her, but honestly, I didn’t," he narrated.

As he tried to take a photo with the fan, another woman joined them, who turned out to be her friend. Okello was caught off-guard when they revealed their intentions: "One of them said they didn’t mind, even though I’m married with kids. They were even married themselves!"

While such situations can be uncomfortable, Okello Max handles them gracefully, choosing to appreciate the love and loyalty from fans, regardless of the occasional eccentricity.

Okello Max is a proud husband and father of two

In a revelation that surprised many, Okello Max disclosed that he has been married for nine years.

For an artist whose personal life has remained largely private, this came as a shock to his fans, who were unaware of his longstanding commitment. He spoke warmly of his family, sharing that he has two daughters, aged eight and six.

"I’ve been married for nine years now, and I have two children: Daughters who are eight and six years," Okello shared, painting a picture of a loving family man.

His marriage, however, initially faced challenges, especially concerning his interactions with female fans.

Okello acknowledged that it wasn’t easy for his wife to adapt to the attention he receives from female fans. “At first, it was tough for her,” he explained. "She’s human, and it’s natural to feel a little jealousy. And then, there’s always some pressure coming from her friends as well."

Understanding his wife’s concerns, Okello Max had an open conversation with her about his career and interactions with fans. "We had to talk about it," he explained.

"But we had to talk about it nikamwambia manze hii ni kazi yangu.... Akaelewa tu. Since then vitu ziko easy," he said.