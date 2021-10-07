Omanga finally addresses standoff with chips vendor Bevalyne Kwamboka

In a tweet, Omanga said that she was disturbed to learn that Kwamboka had complained about the support she got through her office.

“When it was brought to my attention that Bevalyne Kwamboka had publicly requested for an umbrella to help shield her from rain and sun as she does her chips business I was out of the country but immediately dispatched my team to visit her and offer her the help she needed.

"My team visited her and brought back a positive report. I made a tweet to that effect to which Kwamboka acknowledged. I'm thus disturbed to learn that she has complained and rubbished the support she got through my office,” said Omanga in part.

The Senator went on to apologize for not meeting Kwamboka’s expectations which she termed as having been high.

“I did my best under the circumstances and I'm sorry that I didn't meet her expectations which appear to have been higher. In such situations the truth, honesty and facts are sacrificed at the altar of social media fame, blackmail and character assassination.

"I wish Kwamboka success and good fortunes as she grows her business. Entrepreneurs like Kwamboka are a testament to what our country prides itself with most: plenty of hardworking, focused and spirited young men and women who deserve our collective support and goodwill. Thank you and may God bless you all,” she posted.

Kwamboka's Take

In a quick rejoinder, Bevalyne Kwamboka said that her post was aimed at clarifying about the cash Omanga claimed to have given the vendor in a tweet to her followers.

“Thank you so much @MillicentOmanga for the umbrella, aprons and waru, the clarification here was about the cash that was mentioned on your tweet that has made everyone believe that niko na pesa ya Mama Miradi. I needed the umbrella you provided not the unseen cash you mentioned,” said Kwamboka.