Zeddy and Lali embraced each other in the pictures that are apparently a photoshoot in Lamu.

In a cryptic caption, Zeddy wrote, “Omar lali amenishow ngombe hazeeki maini! inamaanisha nini? (Omar tells me that a cows liver never gets old! what does that mean?)”

Omar Lali and Comedienne Zeddy excite fans with recent post (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Omar Lali and Comedienne Zeddy excite fans with recent post (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Lali has been mentioned as the main suspect in the death of the late Keroche heiress, Tecra in May 2020.

The two were on a romantic getaway when Tecra allegedly tumbled down the stairs to her death.

However, the case was dismissed two months later when investigators failed to link the fifty year old to Tecra’s death.

Omar Lali and Comedienne Zeddy excite fans with recent post (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Omar Lali and Comedienne Zeddy excite fans with recent post (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Fan Reactions

Marcus Mbuthia: "Since u are a public figure Zeddy, I feel it's a bit insensitive to the Keroches! My thoughts though"

Abigael Agoi: "Ungemuliza hii kibeti yake hubeba nini ndani ?"

Richie Spycious: "Kwani huyo jamaa ako na namna gani enye sisi hatuko nayo ambayo huoni kuvunjika ni hasara?? Alaaa.. alaaa!"

Lucy Wanjy: "Sikwa ubaad but what good with this man naona wasee hupenda selfie naye."

Sean Betsy: "You look scared...halafu Kwani Hana meno?"

Seba Whites: "Ile kamuti iko na huyu msee hata ya mwingi haifikii..hata zeddy ameingia box?"