Omar Lali, the Lamu-based boyfriend to the late Tecra Muigai Karanja has refuted claims that he is in a romantic relationship with a lady identified as Koko Kamillah following the virality of their photo.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Omar maintained that Koko is a friend he has known for many years and people should refrain from spread false information about him.

He went on to state that, currently he is single but in case of any changes in his love life he will let people know.

Koko Kamillah with Omar Lali

Omar speaks

“I have known Koko for years, she is my friend, she is not my girlfriend. I don’t have a girlfriend, so what they are writing in the media and newspaper, Poleni sana that time is not ready yet and when the time is there you guys will find out because I’m still here, I’m still living, I’m still Human. So don’t take advantage on people and write stupid things, on Twitter, Facebook or on Paper, Pls Guys Get a life, if you don’t have anything to do with your life come to Lamu we take you fishing” Said Omar Lali.

In the video, Lali is seen with Koko who had earlier on cleared the air saying they were just friend and their photo was blow out of proportion.

Also Read: Omar Lali, boyfriend to deceased Keroche heiress released

Koko Kamillah with Omar Lali

Koko's statement

"So I woke up today to lots of Dm's and Whatsapp messages telling me that I'm trending...(For the wrong reasons) Someone (Cyprian. Nyakundi) took my pic with my old friend and posted it with totally out of context captions and now I'm just enjoying the show," she wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Tabitha Karanja accused me of being an Al-Shabaab - Omar Lali speaks on life with Tecra Muigai

Video