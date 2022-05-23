RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Omosh seeks deliverance from controversial Pastor Kanyari [Full Video]

Omosh fell to the floor of the church as controversial Pastor Kanyari prayed for him

Self-proclaimed and controversial prophet Victor Kanyari is back on the social media trending topics after a video surfaced showing him praying for actor Joseph Kinyanjui aka Omosh.

The video, Omosh told Kanyari and the congregation that he had come to the realisation his weak spiritual foundation was the cause of all his troubles.

Maybe the cause of all my troubles is because I haven’t built a strong altar for the Lord in my life. I know what I must do to strengthen my relationship with God so that he may bless me abundantly,” the former Tahidi High actor said.

I am a star but I don’t shine as bright as I should. My shine dims all the time but I meet people who tell me I am a star that is going far but I don’t have a strong altar,” he added.

The controversial pastor then decided to pray for Omosh, asking for deliverance for the former Tahidi High star.

Kanyari also gifted the troubled actor some Sh7,000 as well as shopping to use in his household.

Omosh’s troubles began after his role in the popular Tahidi High show was cancelled and the former actor was unable to secure other lucrative sources of income.

He has been battling alcoholism and has on several occasions received help from members of the public who were empathetic to his situation.

In 2021, the actor was gifted a new 3-bedroomed house at Joska along Kangundo Road.

The house was built by Linnet Kathy Kathambi who was inspired to gift the actor after another wellwisher donated their piece of land.

In a past interview, Omosh said he had been to rehab twice but had not been fruitful.

"I have been to rehab twice…Rehab can only be a personal decision. I have to involve my family as well. No one can be forced to go to rehab. I do not see the point of going back to rehab, but I think visiting a counselor once in a while would be the best option for me," said Omosh.

