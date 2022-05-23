Omosh seeks deliverance from controversial Pastor Kanyari [Full Video]

The video, Omosh told Kanyari and the congregation that he had come to the realisation his weak spiritual foundation was the cause of all his troubles.

“Maybe the cause of all my troubles is because I haven’t built a strong altar for the Lord in my life. I know what I must do to strengthen my relationship with God so that he may bless me abundantly,” the former Tahidi High actor said.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am a star but I don’t shine as bright as I should. My shine dims all the time but I meet people who tell me I am a star that is going far but I don’t have a strong altar,” he added.

The controversial pastor then decided to pray for Omosh, asking for deliverance for the former Tahidi High star.

Kanyari also gifted the troubled actor some Sh7,000 as well as shopping to use in his household.

Omosh’s troubles

Omosh’s troubles began after his role in the popular Tahidi High show was cancelled and the former actor was unable to secure other lucrative sources of income.

He has been battling alcoholism and has on several occasions received help from members of the public who were empathetic to his situation.

In 2021, the actor was gifted a new 3-bedroomed house at Joska along Kangundo Road.

The house was built by Linnet Kathy Kathambi who was inspired to gift the actor after another wellwisher donated their piece of land.

In a past interview, Omosh said he had been to rehab twice but had not been fruitful.