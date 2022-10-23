RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Amos Robi

Karen Nyamu has two children with singer Samidoh Muchoki

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu seems to have plans to have another baby

The mother of two has hinted at having one last child to wrap it up although she did not specify when exactly she would have the baby and with who.

“Having a baby in your home is one of life’s biggest blessings. I need one last one nifunge mchezo,” Nyamu wrote on her Instagram stories.

Karen Nyamu has two children with popular Kikuyu Benga singer Samidoh. The two welcomed their second child in February 2022.

READ: Samidoh’s wife, Edday sends tongues wagging with cryptic rant on side-chicks

At some point last year involved in an altercation during a work-related trip to Mombasa, with the politician accusing the hitmaker of domestic abuse.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti [Maximum Security Prison]. I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedroom but he checked all around until he found me,” she narrated, revealing for the first time that she had gotten pregnant by him for a second time.

Despite having children with Nyamu Sammidoh is married to Edday Nderitu and have three children together.

READ: Karen Nyamu causes a stir as she shares video getting Cozy with Baby Daddy Samidoh

During Karen Nyamu’s swearing-in to the senate, Sammidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu put up a cryptic post hit at Sammidoh saying he was inconsiderate.

It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family, then comes a side chick who thinks she is better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased,” Edday wrote.

The relationship between Sammidoh and his wife has continued to have ups and downs with the singer constantly seen with his baby mama senator Nyamu.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
