Online dancer surprises Corazon Kwamboka after announcing she is single

Corazon who was just coming off an elevator got the surprise of Moya who has made his dances known to all social media users and shortly after, the mother of two could not hold back but join the dance.

In the video he shared on Instagram, Moya said he could not delay after the announcement.

“After the announcement I can't delay..🤭If you know You Know!” read Moya’s caption.

On Sunday 20, Corazon through an Instagram post revealed she had parted ways with fitness instructor Frankie JustGymIt with whom they have two children, the youngest having come two months ago.

The mother of two initially put up a post of a red rose with the caption, "I'm single. Life goes on," only to later delete it and instead posted a black rose with a more detailed caption which read: "I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on."

The post took her fans by surprise, given that just days prior - on Valentine's Day - they had both revealed their second-born's face for the first time in family photos they shared online.

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveils their daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day Pulse Live Kenya

She also pulled down posts with Frankie leaving just one.

Frankie is yet to make any statement regarding the separation with photos of him and Corazon still intact on his page.

David Moya on the other hand has become an online sensation with his dances which have put smiles on the faces of many.

Before embarking on doing street dances, Moya had done a good number of martial art skits which went viral.