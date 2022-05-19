RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Late Osinachi doesn’t sing ‘Ekweme’ at night from the mortuary; Hospital debunks claim

Selorm Tali

It has been rumoured that the body of late Nigerian Gospel singer sings from the mortuary.

Osinachi Nwachukwu. [BBC]
The rumours claimed that the body of Osinachi Nwachukwu sings her hit song ‘Ekweme’ from the mortuary at night. This has attracted a response from the management of the hospital and a press statement has been issued.

Despite reports that the morgue attendants have heard her sing mostly at night, the management had refuted the claims.

According to infoguidenigeria.com, the spokesperson for the National Hospital in Abuja said the claims cannot be medically and scientifically proven.

Medically, there is nothing like that; it’s just an imagination of people. Somebody that is dead and is a corpse, how would such a person be singing in the night?

“There is no medical backup to that; it’s an imagination that may be due to the church she attended while alive, and the songs may just be giving people ideas, but there is no proof in any way. It just can’t be proven in any way,” Dr Taiwo Haastrup told journalists.

He added that “Somebody that is dead is dead and has become a corpse; it’s inside a morgue, it can’t sing and can’t move so it’s an imagination of people.

Osinachi sorrowfully died on April 8, 2022, after her husband allegedly kicked her in the chest.

Some news portals first reported that Osinachi died from throat cancer until award-winning gospel artiste, Frank Edwards opened pandora’s box of mysteries surrounding the gospel artiste’s death.

Before Frank Edward's disclosure, Osinachi was hospitalised for five days before she passed on.

So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light”, he said in a social media post to blame her husband for having a hand in her death.

Selorm Tali

Late Osinachi doesn't sing 'Ekweme' at night from the mortuary; Hospital debunks claim

