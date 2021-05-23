Otile Brown becomes Musician with the Most YouTube Subscribers in Kenya

The singer has achieved garnering 744,000 subscribers on YouTube taking up the number one spot that has been previously held by Sauti Sol, who currently have 742,000 subscribers.

Otile Brown becomes the only Kenyan Artist with the Most YouTube Subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

It has been a month of success for the singer as just two weeks ago two of his songs became the most viewed Kenyan songs on YouTube.

The singer went on to share screenshots of his song Dusuma featuring Meddy, which has so far garnered over 26 million views in 10 months, and Chaguo la Moyo featuring Sanaipei Tande which has over 25 million views.

Brown recently linked up with his former signee Jovial for a new tune dubbed Such Kinda Love.

The song which premiered on May 19th has received over 700,000 views.