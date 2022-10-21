Otile Brown gets emotional after special suprise from fan [Video]

Moments after touching down, Otile moved to address members of the fourth estate but was treated to a surprise by one of his fans who gifted him a portrait of his late grandmother.

Otile could not hide his feelings as the fan unpacked the portrait, leaving him all emotional.

Otile Brown has a special spot for his grandmother as she was the one that brought him up after the passing on of his mother.

In a past interview, Otile said he rarely talks about his parents because they separated when he was young and later his mother died leaving him in the hands of his stepmother and grandmother.

“They passed away. I’m the last born by the way. So when my father broke up with my mum, he moved to Kisumu while me and my mum remained in Mombasa. He went and passed on but I even never got a chance to bury him. My mum passed away in 2006 so I just grew up with my uncles and my granny and my step mum,” Otile said.

Otile winded up his tour in the US where he performed in 15 states.

After the tour, Otile thanked his fans in the US for the reception he was offered during his tour as well as the support he received for his shows.

“I wanna take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you, my beautiful USA fans and every city promoters for the love, support and most importantly creating time, coming out and spending your money to rock with me on my USA maiden tour.

"Its been a pleasure entertaining ya’ll, had the most amazing fun and we made some crazy memories… @frakaz and your team and family, ya’ll are a real one💯 Thank you for your profound hospitality…God bless you all and see ya’ll soon.,” Otile wrote on his Instagram.