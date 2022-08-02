RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown raises eyebrows with a series of cryptic messages [Screenshot]

Dennis Milimo

Singer Otile Brown
Award-winning Kenyan singer Jacob Obunga stage name Otile Brown has raised eyebrows among his over 2 million followers after putting up a series of cryptic messages.

The Dusuma hitmaker used his insta-stories to narrate how expensive it is to be a good person in today’s world.

“Dunia ya sasa hivi ni expensive sana kukua mtu mzuri. Na unapozidi kukua ndipo unapozidi kuelewa ni kwa nini walio fanikiwa zaidi duniani ni wenye roho ngumu na ndio wanao heshima Zaidi,”

(In today’s world, it’s very expensive to be a good person. And when you grow up, you get to understand why mean or cold hearted people are the ones who are more successful and respected by many)," Otile Brown said in part.

Singer Otile Brown
The Just In Love Music CEO went on to lament that the people you treat nicely are always bound to disappoint you.

“People you are nice to are the ones who always let you down but I’m always prepared for disappointments, you are not built like me,” Otile Brown said in his cryptic messages.

However, fans reposted screengrabs of Otile’s cryptic messages, advising him to hit the studio and make a song out of the frustrations.

Otile Brown's cryptic messages
Otile Brown's cryptic messages
In July, the star was on the spotlight after damning claims of conning his fans, emerged online.

This incident prompted Otile to post a statement calling on those who have accused him to go to the authorities to report the case.

“Nimejaliwa kwenye hii nafasi na sihitaji... si mwanammke pekee, hata iwe mwanamme, sihitaji kucon mtu yeyote kwa sababu Mungu amenijalia kuwa mahali naweza kuji-provide. Kama kweli umeconiwa, nenda ufuate sheria, involve the authorities.

"(I’m blessed and I don’t need to con a man or a woman for I have the ability to provide for myself and meet my daily needs. If truly you have been conned then follow the due process of law, involve the authorities)," the musician stated.

Singer Otile Brown
He went on to confront a particular claim that he had swindled someone out of Sh70,000.

"Kuna yule kwanza... alinitusi sana akisema kuwa alipoteza elfu sabini. I would never jeopardize my career over Sh70,000,” he stated.

Many celebrities have been used and targeted by catfishers in the recent past and there has been an uproar on how to deal with this issue.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

