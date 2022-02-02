An elated Otile shared photos posing with the distinguished YouTube award, thanking his fans for helping him achieve the new milestone.

“Look at what y’all did... y’all are some amazing human beings thank you for the 1 million YouTube subs… Obizeeeee #justinlovemusic,” wrote Otile Brown.

Otile Brown receives distinguished YouTube Award [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The award come weeks after the Dusuma hit-maker became the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the one million subscribers mark on YouTube.

Otile who joined the streaming platform on April 20, 2016 has so far garnered over 260,635,860 views and counting, on his channel

He is followed closely by Bahati who has 919K subscribers and over 155,457,469 views after joining the platform on August 7, 2012.

Sauti Sol have so far accumulated 867K subscribers with over 220,181,008 views after joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012.

Others; King Kaka (362K subscribers), Khaligraph Jones (572K subscribers), Nyashinski (480K), Nadia Mukami (446K), Femi One (227K), Diana Marua (609K subscribers), Octopizzo (217K).

Top comedians include Churchill show 1.9 Million, Njugush (557K), Desagu (631K), Jalang'o (535K), The WaJesus Family (4697K), Abel Mutua (249K), Eve Mungai (447K).

Subscribers are critical to success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching a channel compared to viewers who are not subscribed.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, singer Diamond Platnumz leads the pack with over six million subscribers and has so far garnered over 1.6 billion views, having joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011.

“Diamond Platnumz finally hits 6 million subscribers on YouTube. Thank you each and every one who supported us and we promise you great things to come,” read a post from the Tanzanian record label following Diamond's success.

Number two on the list is WCB signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has over 3.5 million subscribers. His channel has over 692 million views.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Third on the list is Harmonize who has over 3 million subscribers and over 681 million views on his YouTube channel.