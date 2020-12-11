Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has finally responded after Rapper Octopizzo called out Kenyans on twitter for supporting foreign artistes, more than Kenyan artistes.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Otile Brown said that everyone should support whoever they like, because music has no boundaries.

He went on to say that jealousy is a sign of weakness, and if your music is not doing well, artistes should go back to the studio and make new and better music.

Singer Otile Brown

Otile Brown added that he has love for all artistes, including foreign artistes and even when he attacks them, there is usually nothing personal. He mentioned that just because other people out here vouch for them, it does not mean they feel or think the same way.

He added that it is okay not to like or support his music, and that will not stop him from working hard.

“Support who you like. Support what you like. Music has no boundaries… jealousy is a sign of weakness & it ain’t for us. If you aint popping you just ain’t, even if you try bring your competition down. You can never force people to like your shi*. I got nothing but love for every artist, even foreign artists!.. Might poke them sometimes but its nothing personal. This is just entertainment... just coz we’re being vouched for in these complaints doesn’t mean we feel/think the same way… our brother deserves it, he has worked for it... I got respect for all artists regardless of what music they sing. If it makes money, it makes sense... do you. Let us stop whining ikibuma turudi jikoni. For our media keep supporting us, not only big hits or big artists... when a song is good peana shavu even to upcoming artists. It’s ok not to like my music or support… A hustler will always be one regardless. Support what you like!!” said Otile Brown.

Rapper Octopizzo

Octopizzo

The Ayana singer’s words come a few days after Octopizzo condemned the act of Kenyans according Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz overwhelming support at the expense of their own artistes like Otile Brown.

In a tweet, the number Nane Finest argued that Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were busy drumming support for Platnumz new song Featuring Koffi Olomide #Waah yet they can’t even promote their own artistes.

Read Also: People out here Gassing Diamond but will not support Otile Brown- Octopizzo