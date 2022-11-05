RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

Charles Ouma

Otile Brown was on his way out to perform at a show

Otile Brown was on Saturday morning stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and was among travelers affected by the ongoing strike by Kenya Airways pilots.

In an update to his fans, Otile shared that his flight was among those that had been delayed as the strike came into effect.

He appealed to the concerned authorities to resolve the matter noting that the mess could cost him dearly.

"Nilikua naenda hiv na come..ni akina nani..yall cost me a bag tonight. Sort out our pilots..its messy."

KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka who addressed the press on Saturday morning revealed that the strike has affected at least 10,000 passengers with reports indicating that the national carrier is working to re-route international flights through Ethiopian Airlines and local ones via Jambojet.

The airline has given the striking pilots 24 hours starting 11.30 am to return to work or they will lose their jobs.

Murkomen: Strike is economic sabotage

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen labelled the strike an economic sabotage and declared it illegal given that the court had issued an injunction.

The CS reportedly reached out to broker a deal between Kenya Pilots Association (KALPA) and airline's management to avert the strike on Friday but this hit a snag.

KALPA maintains that it is willing to engage KQ to resolve the strike, provided that the negotiations are genuine and apologized to passengers for any inconvenience caused by the strike.

"Kalpa is willing to listen to proposals in genuine negotiations," KALPA secretary general Muriithi Nyagah said in a statement released Saturday.

KQ pilots go on strike
KQ pilots go on strike Pulse Live Kenya

The airline stands to lose approximately 300million every day that the strike will be in effect.

With the planes grounded, other staff such as airline crew have also been left with nothing much to do.

