In an update, the funny-man who is currently based in Texas, United States of America, confessed that the past four days have been hectic following the hospitalization.

Owago divulged that he fainted and passed out for almost four hours before he was resuscitated by doctors who were out to save his life. However, he has not disclosed what he is ailing from.

Owago Onyiro hospitalized in US, narrates near death experience [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“It has been hectic for me the past 4 days. Fainted and passed out for almost 4 hours. Saw real death and came back. Trust me I am not dying anytime soon again in Jesus name. Thank you Lord for making me live again,” Owago Onyiro detailed in one of his posts.

He went on to share a photo captured when he had passed out with a caption that says; “Here I was gone forever. Didn't know anything for 4 hours. Thank you Lord for saving my life,”.

Fans and a section of Kenyan celebrities joined the conversation wishing the comedian a quick recovery.

Quick Recovery messages to Owago Onyiro

