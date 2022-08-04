RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Owago Onyiro hospitalized in US, narrates near death experience [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The comedian was hospitalized after fainting and passing out for four hours

Former Churchill show comedian Owago Onyiro has narrated his near death experience after being hospitalized.

In an update, the funny-man who is currently based in Texas, United States of America, confessed that the past four days have been hectic following the hospitalization.

Owago divulged that he fainted and passed out for almost four hours before he was resuscitated by doctors who were out to save his life. However, he has not disclosed what he is ailing from.

“It has been hectic for me the past 4 days. Fainted and passed out for almost 4 hours. Saw real death and came back. Trust me I am not dying anytime soon again in Jesus name. Thank you Lord for making me live again,” Owago Onyiro detailed in one of his posts.

He went on to share a photo captured when he had passed out with a caption that says; “Here I was gone forever. Didn't know anything for 4 hours. Thank you Lord for saving my life,”.

Fans and a section of Kenyan celebrities joined the conversation wishing the comedian a quick recovery.

ogaobinna Woooooooooiii😢😢😢 All is well.

redsanmusic Pole jo praying you get better soonest!

sandra_dacha Speedy recovery aki

djshiti_comedian Quick Recovery achuope.... It shall be well....🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

thekingkaka Quick Recovery

bigmitchjatelo Pole sana bro, quick recovery

dorea_chege Quick recovery

eve_nya_1 Quick recovery Bro, You are in our neighborhood can bring uji 😊

princejawabu Quick recovery. To en live ok en leave omera

dogo_skillz_official Quick recovery bloody 😢😢🙏🙏

don_gazzah God is in control Double O! Quick recovery 🙏

dfredoluoch Amen. May He offer you more strength & energy to do what you love most to Glorify Him

djnosh254 Pole broski, quick recovery

brazilian_hair_parlour Wishing you quick recovery osiepa

nderitu8552 😢😢😢😢😢Get well soon my boo😍

rosemaryogambe Amen Amen 🙌🙌🙌 and quick recovery 💪

wangari581 juzi you were cooking chapati for us , quick recovery bro

njeri.tony1 You will leave long to witness the goodness of God, quick recovery

larrymemes_official Pole sana My Brother Owago! You are healing in Jesus name!

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

