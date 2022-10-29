RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Puff Daddy replaces Kanye West on billionaires club list

Masia Wambua

The business mogul, Diddy is worthy $1 billion

Musician, producer, and entrepreneur P. Diddy. HE replaces Kanye West as the richest US rapper
Musician, producer, and entrepreneur P. Diddy. HE replaces Kanye West as the richest US rapper

Sean Combs, commonly known by many as P. Diddy has replaced alienated rapper Kanye West on the list of the most-paid rappers in the United States according to Rolling Stone, an American Magazine.

P. Diddy who is also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, or Puffy Daddy now takes position two in the list of the richest rappers in the US.

The rapper who has been on the top five wealthiest hip hop artists list for years is accompanied by fellow rap legends JAY-Z, Dr. Dre, and more. The new listing was worked out by former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg.

Kanye West topped the list of the richest rappers in the US before a number of brands dropped their deals with him.

West's worth was considered to be more than $2 Billion. Kanye West who changed his name to Ye is an American producer, rapper, fashion designer, and entrepreneur.

His string of anti-Semitic and anti-Black comments muddled his business deals to the point where his total wealth dropped from a reported $2 billion to around $500 million.

After him comes Jay-Z. in terms of wealth and he is valued at $1.3 Billion, followed by P Diddy at $900 Million. Others are Dr Dre. $500 Million, and Russell Simmons, $340 Million.

With Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and JP Morgan having cut ties with Ye, who topped the list of the wealthiest rappers, that means Jay-Z tops the list with a whopping $1.5 billion. and Diddy takes the second position.

Apart from decades of chart-topping hits for himself and major artists like Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, Mariah Carey, and many more, Diddy has been smart about his investments. His stake in the Ciroc brand reportedly brings in $60 million annually.

Diddy also co-owns Deleon Tequila, a beverage company together with one of the world's largest spirits companies, Diageo adding to the millions that he rakes to his account annually.

Other than investing in his popular beverages, the mogul is a majority shareholder in Revolt Media and TV an American music-oriented digital cable television network that he co-founded with Andy Schuon and launched on October 21, 2013.

With all these kinds of investments and his blessings, the entrepreneur is known to be very generous as it is said he makes sure to give back to his community.

