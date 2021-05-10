Papa Shirandula’s Njoro, Boni Khalwale in Jubilation as they share their Kids KCSE Results

A happy Njoro disclosed that his daughter Natalie Waithera who sat for the 2020 KCSE examination scored an impressive B-.

“Thanks to God ! Your prayers were not in vain ! We have scored a strong B- !!!!!

Congratulations my sweet daughter you have made me very proud! Join me” shared Njoro.

The revelation attracted lots of congratulatory messages from a section of his followers and fans.

nyaminde “Congratulations Natalie!! Naona tutakuwa na doktari kwa familia!!”

jackyvike “Yaaaay!!! Kongole Natalie”

kajairo “Congratulations my brother!! Mungu amewatendea!! 🙌🙌🙌”

Boni's Son

On the other hand, a thankful Khalwale also mentioned that his son Engine Kukaste Khalwale who was at Alliance High School had scored a B+.

“Once again our merciful God has heard our payers.

We thank Him together with the entire @AllianceHighSch

family. ENGINE KUKASTE KHALWALE INDEX: 11200001287 MEAN GRADE B+ AGP 67 ENG B KIS B MAT B- BIO B PHY B+ CHE B GEO B+ CMP A KNEC HELPLINE 0800724900” wrote Boni Khalwale.

2020 Results

On Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

Prof. Magoha announced that 893 candidates had scored an "A" grade in the exam, compared to 627 in the 2019 KCSE.

The CS announced the top 15 candidates as follows: -