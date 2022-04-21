Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn on his birthday [Photos]

In a post on his official Instagram page, Tokodi said their newborn daughter was coincidentally born on his birthday.

On her part, Grace said that she had prayed for God to help her find a gift for her hubby's birthday and he had answered her prayer.

Tokodi's message

Words cant even describe how I'm feeling right now, I've acted as a father before in movies and TV shows, but today hit different, today I held our baby girl in my arms and realized how blessed I am.

I asked God for a life full of love and happiness and he sent me my family.

To my beautiful Grace, watching you become a mother today was one the greatest joys of my life ,We made an angel.

Honey. I love you from here to Loiyangalani to malakisi and back 😄

To my little princess , I'm proud of many things in my life, but today, holding you in my arms, holding your tiny finger, being your father, Sharing a birthday with you.... will forever top the list, I will always be here for you , I will love you and protect you with everything I have, always and Forever ♥️

Grace Ekirapa's message

To the man whose absence I am allergic to and whose presence I am addicted to @pascaltokodi ❤️❤️ I asked God for a gift for your birthday and He gave me something even money can’t buy😍.