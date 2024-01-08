The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Deborah Akwa

These seven insights will provide a glimpse into the multifaceted legacy of TB Joshua.

Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua
Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua

Recommended articles

The popular televangelist suddenly died on June 5, 2021, just a week before his 58th birthday.

Here are seven things to know about the spiritual leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi Akoko, Nigeria and hails from Ondo State. TB Joshua was born into a poor family which shaped his compassionate outlook on life.

TB Joshua attended St. Stephen's Anglican primary school in Arigidi Akoko from 1971 to 1977 but didn’t complete one year of his secondary school education. He also attempted to join the military but a train breakdown left him stranded on his way to the military academy.

TB Joshua was married to Evelyn Joshua for over 30 years, and the couple had three children named Serah, Promise, and Joseph.

ADVERTISEMENT
TB Joshua, late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)
TB Joshua, late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) “It will rain till the end of this week to wipe away the Coronavirus” – TB Joshua declares Pulse Ghana

He founded SCOAN in 1987, a ministry renowned for its global outreach, humanitarian efforts, and the Emmanuel TV network which had more than 15,000 members.

Beyond his spiritual leadership, he supported numerous philanthropic initiatives. A 2011 Forbes article about the five richest pastors in Nigeria estimated that T.B. Joshua spent $20 million on education, healthcare and rehabilitation programmes for former Niger Delta militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also donated over ₦26 million to restore electricity in four councils in the Akoko area of Ondo State, and also made donations to police forces in Nigeria, Ghana, and Columbia. The televangelist also built the Emmanuel School in Lahore, Pakistan and rebuilt a school destroyed by the 2016 Ecuador earthquake.

Popular televangelist, TB Joshua
Popular televangelist, TB Joshua ece-auto-gen

The minister was widely known for his prophetic messages and miracles. His miracle ministry gained international attention in which people from different parts of the country would come with diverse health issues hoping for a divine transformation.

Furthermore, he was also known for performing exorcisms on people allegedly possessed by evil spirits. Celebrities like; Kwabla Senanu, Camilla Mberekpe, Denise Williams, and Jim Iyke all claimed to have been delivered by TB Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT

TB Joshua did not only perform miracles, he predicted events worldwide, including the death of Michael Jackson, the 2012 and 2013 winners of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and many others.

Emmanuel TV became a powerful tool for spreading TB Joshua’s teachings and ministry globally. The TV network was widely known across Africa and Latin America and had a large social media presence with over 6 million fans on Facebook and over one million subscribers on YouTube.

Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa is a Content writer with a pinch of wittiness. She has keen interest in DIY content. When she's not writing, she loves to engage in healthy conversations. Contact: deborah.akwa@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Oga Obinna is about to fire his 6th house manager after just 4 days

Why Oga Obinna is about to fire his 6th house manager after just 4 days

Shorn Arwa explains 5 things she hates about her Nigerian hubby

Shorn Arwa explains 5 things she hates about her Nigerian hubby

Proud moment as Victor Wanyama's 7 'children' excel in KCSE exams

Proud moment as Victor Wanyama's 7 'children' excel in KCSE exams

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Octopizzo honours father's legacy with ancestral museum in Siaya [Photos]

Octopizzo honours father's legacy with ancestral museum in Siaya [Photos]

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Mum was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer - Machachari's Ian Munene on why he joined monastery

Mum was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer - Machachari's Ian Munene on why he joined monastery

We stand with Kabugi - Netizens react as Sheryl Gabriella finally introduces boyfriend

We stand with Kabugi - Netizens react as Sheryl Gabriella finally introduces boyfriend

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor

Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Eve Mungai and Director Trevor

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023

Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]