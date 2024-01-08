7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

The popular televangelist suddenly died on June 5, 2021, just a week before his 58th birthday.

Here are seven things to know about the spiritual leader.

1. Early life

He was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi Akoko, Nigeria and hails from Ondo State. TB Joshua was born into a poor family which shaped his compassionate outlook on life.

2. Education

TB Joshua attended St. Stephen's Anglican primary school in Arigidi Akoko from 1971 to 1977 but didn’t complete one year of his secondary school education. He also attempted to join the military but a train breakdown left him stranded on his way to the military academy.

3. Family life

TB Joshua was married to Evelyn Joshua for over 30 years, and the couple had three children named Serah, Promise, and Joseph.

4. Ministry

He founded SCOAN in 1987, a ministry renowned for its global outreach, humanitarian efforts, and the Emmanuel TV network which had more than 15,000 members.

5. Philanthropy

Beyond his spiritual leadership, he supported numerous philanthropic initiatives. A 2011 Forbes article about the five richest pastors in Nigeria estimated that T.B. Joshua spent $20 million on education, healthcare and rehabilitation programmes for former Niger Delta militants.

He also donated over ₦26 million to restore electricity in four councils in the Akoko area of Ondo State, and also made donations to police forces in Nigeria, Ghana, and Columbia. The televangelist also built the Emmanuel School in Lahore, Pakistan and rebuilt a school destroyed by the 2016 Ecuador earthquake.

6. Miracles and prophecies

The minister was widely known for his prophetic messages and miracles. His miracle ministry gained international attention in which people from different parts of the country would come with diverse health issues hoping for a divine transformation.

Furthermore, he was also known for performing exorcisms on people allegedly possessed by evil spirits. Celebrities like; Kwabla Senanu, Camilla Mberekpe, Denise Williams, and Jim Iyke all claimed to have been delivered by TB Joshua.

TB Joshua did not only perform miracles, he predicted events worldwide, including the death of Michael Jackson, the 2012 and 2013 winners of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and many others.

