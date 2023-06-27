Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

Salasya praised Edday for her decision to maintain silence and avoid engaging in chaos and drama, despite feeling frustrated by Samidoh.

In his concluding statement, Salasya expressed his belief that Samidoh would ultimately lose something valuable while chasing after insignificant things.

Pulse Live Kenya

Many people rallied behind Salasya's statement, with a majority expressing their agreement.

They believed that Samidoh was previously known as a devout Christian, and they couldn't understand what led him to his current actions that have caused chaos within his family.

"Peter Salasya, very true imagine, I know Omusikari is not enjoying this life without his kids and their mom. Time will tell," Handison Ondieki wrote.

Jacque Sammy urged Salasya to intervene and have a conversation with Karen Nyamu, urging her to refrain from engaging in derogatory remarks about Edday if she truly values her own self-respect.

What is going on between Samidoh and Edday?

Samidoh and Edday have had a tumultuous relationship, particularly following the online circulation of images involving Samidoh and Karen Nyamu.

Edday, at the time, believed that Samidoh's involvement with Nyamu was a sign of disrespect towards her, and she made a public declaration that she would not tolerate being in a polygamous relationship.

"It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, but for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted.

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family," Edday posted.

Edday is currently in the USA with her children, and it remains uncertain whether she will return.