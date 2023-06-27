The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

Fabian Simiyu

Edday says she will not raise her kids in a polygamous setup

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu

Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, took to Edday Nderitu's post to commend her for her strength amidst the family's ongoing drama.

Salasya praised Edday for her decision to maintain silence and avoid engaging in chaos and drama, despite feeling frustrated by Samidoh.

In his concluding statement, Salasya expressed his belief that Samidoh would ultimately lose something valuable while chasing after insignificant things.

Peter Salasya
Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Video of Samidoh claiming wife cheated on him surfaces, Edday responds

Many people rallied behind Salasya's statement, with a majority expressing their agreement.

They believed that Samidoh was previously known as a devout Christian, and they couldn't understand what led him to his current actions that have caused chaos within his family.

"Peter Salasya, very true imagine, I know Omusikari is not enjoying this life without his kids and their mom. Time will tell," Handison Ondieki wrote.

Jacque Sammy urged Salasya to intervene and have a conversation with Karen Nyamu, urging her to refrain from engaging in derogatory remarks about Edday if she truly values her own self-respect.

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh and Edday have had a tumultuous relationship, particularly following the online circulation of images involving Samidoh and Karen Nyamu.

Edday, at the time, believed that Samidoh's involvement with Nyamu was a sign of disrespect towards her, and she made a public declaration that she would not tolerate being in a polygamous relationship.

"It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, but for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family," Edday posted.

Edday is currently in the USA with her children, and it remains uncertain whether she will return.

Meanwhile, Karen Nyamu and Samidoh have been spotted together on several occasions, and on Father's Day, Nyamu gifted Samidoh liquor worth Sh400K.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
