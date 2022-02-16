Jux treated his new lover to a beautiful Valentine’s Day surprise, before taking her on an extended 'baecation'.

The Zaidi hitmaker disclosed that, for the surprise, he had tricked his new girlfriend into taking a detour after picking her up from her house with a white lie: 'I've left something important at home'.

Jux's girlfriend, identified as one Karen Bujulu, walked into an already prepared, pleasant surprise from her sweetheart, something she did not see coming.

Juma Jux spotted on baecation with his new girlfriend [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Alichokua hafahamu yeye ni kuwa, kuna surprise nimemuandalia. Alivyofika nyumbani na kukuta the surprise, kidogo azimie. Happy Valentines baby, pole kwa mshtuko ulioupata

"(She didn't know I'd prepared the surprise for her, she almost fainted when she walked in and saw everything. Happy Valentine's, baby, sorry for the heart attack I almost gave you),” shared Juma Jux.

He added that he used Valentine’s Day to paint a picture of how deep he has fallen in love with Ms Bujulu.

“Nimetumia siku ya Valentines jana kukuonesha ni namna gani nathamini uwepo na upendo wako kwangu. Wewe ni mwanamke mrembo sana, smart, muelewa, na najivunia kuwa na wewe kwenye safari hii ya mapenzi.

"(I'm just showing you how much I value your presence in my life and the love you've shown me. You're so beautiful, smart, understanding and I'm proud of you as the person I love.) Thinking about you makes it easy for me to write 1,000 love songs. I love you, mi cielito (my darling),” Juma Jux confessed.

After the surprise, Juma and his darling went on a trip to unwind and relax. He shared photos from the vacation on Instagram and so far the pictures have attracted over 4.3K comments and 90K likes.

The breakup: Juma Jux and Vanessa Mdee

Juma Jux and Vanessa Mdee ended their relationship amicably in early 2019. Juma later hooked up with a lady only known by the name Nayika, but the affair did not last long.

On the other hand, Vanessa hooked up with global TV star and singer, Rotimi, in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted in Miami with the Power actor.

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged in December 2020 and in August 2021, Rotimi gifted his fiancée a brand new Ranger Rover 2021.