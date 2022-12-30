The 35-year-old musician is currently in Ghana and was billed to perform at the 2022 Afro Nation Music Festival.
Pickpockets steal Meek Mill’s phone in Accra
American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, known in showbiz as Meek Mill, has confirmed that his phone has been stolen in Accra.
Meek Mill appeared to be enjoying himself in the West African country, after being captured biking with street boys.
However, hours before his performance at the Afro Nation concert, he disclosed that some pickpockets have stolen his phone.
In a post on his Instagram Stories, Meek Mill appealed to whoever took his phone to kindly bring it back.
“They pick pocketed me for my phone. SMH. Bring that JAWN back if you got it!” the rapper wrote.
Meanwhile, Meek Mill thrilled his fans at the Afro Nation concert, which was held in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square.
He performed some of his hit songs, as the charged crowd sang along for much of his time on stage.
