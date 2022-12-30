Pickpockets steal Meek Mill’s phone in Accra

Meek Mill appeared to be enjoying himself in the West African country, after being captured biking with street boys.

However, hours before his performance at the Afro Nation concert, he disclosed that some pickpockets have stolen his phone.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Meek Mill appealed to whoever took his phone to kindly bring it back.

“They pick pocketed me for my phone. SMH. Bring that JAWN back if you got it!” the rapper wrote.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill thrilled his fans at the Afro Nation concert, which was held in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square.