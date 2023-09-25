The sports category has moved to a new website.

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also urged them to be transparent because the world is following the investigation.

Banky W demands that the investigations be transparent as well.(Moji Delano)
Banky W demands that the investigations be transparent as well.(Moji Delano)

Nigerian triple threat Bankole Wellington has weighed in on the sad demise of Nigerian street pop musician Mohbad, aka Imole. Speaking during an interview with BBC Pidgin, he noted that the mysterious passing of the singer saddened him. Banky stressed the need for a complete investigation for the sake of everyone involved.

He said, "The story of Mohbad's death is a heartbreaking and sad one, it was terrible what happened to him. There have been two things on my mind, number one his death and honestly they need to conduct a proper investigation for the sake of his wife, his son, fans and associates. I heard that the governor has brought the DSS into the investigation but they should be thorough with their investigation because the world is watching."

The singer/actor-cum politician emphasised that the investigations need to be clear to avoid people jumping to conclusions on social media in a state of panic. He then urged the police to thoroughly look into two things; the cause of his death, and his maltreatment while alive.

In his words, "They need to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death and find out what happened. We are all watching closely so it won't be as though we are all jumping to conclusions, so the investigation is key to finding out the truth about what killed him. It has been a long time since I left the music industry but seeing the way this story has unfolded the past week has been very heartbreaking. Number two the living hell he went through while he was alive because there is no reason under the sun that he had to go through that bullying and intimidation without a hiding place."

Banky also noted that there should be procedures put in place to protect people so that intimidators understand that there are consequences for maltreating other people. Mohbad sadly passed away on September 12, 2023 and was buried the day after. Given the sudden nature of his death and the maltreatment he suffered in the hands of his former label.

Following his death there was nationwide outcry for an investigation into his death, shortly after the police answered the call and launched the investigation. His body was exhumed for an autospy on September 21, 2023, now the general public awaits the results.

