RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray's public appeal to her exes months after introducing new boyfriend

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Amber Ray begs her exes to do this one thing for her

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

There are always that one ex that doesn’t understand the term ‘goodbye’ or ‘it’s over’ and socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray is here to address just that.

Appearing on Eric Omondi’s new show, Amber made a public appeal to all her exes - begging them to move on in peace.

“I have few words for my exes. Please, my exes, we had a good time together, so just let it be that. Tuwache mauchungu and everything. You can never destroy me with what you think you have on me. So let’s just love and focus on what we had and everything nice, the beautiful memories. Move on, life moves," Amber Ray said.

Comedian Eric Omondi and Amber Ray
Comedian Eric Omondi and Amber Ray Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray Vs Ex-boyfriend IB Kabba

This comes at the backdrop of her unending war of words with her ex- Serra Leonean boyfriend and basketball player IB Kabba. The two have been throwing shade at each other online, exposing little know details about their past relationship.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but…The woman who didn't marry you because you were poor or not her type, will most likely find a good nice man who fits her criteria and live happily ever after. No, she won't suffer or regret. Stop watching too many Sierra Leone movies,” Amber Ray’s post aimed at Kabba states.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Diamond Platnumz & Amber Ray celebrate new milestone Pulse Live Kenya

Kabba clapped back with; ‘If I knew the person she was from the start, I would have never been involved with her. I don’t regret what we had but it seems that she has moved on many times before.

“I hope you can clean her up. Tell her to take showers all the time and stop living a fake life on social media and stop having intimacy in the bushes. She really needs to grow up. Good luck x,”.

Amber started a relationship with the basketball player after divorcing businessman Jamal Rohosafi where she had been married as the second wife.

READ: Respect yourself & your age for once- Amber Ray blasts Ex-Hubby over cryptic post

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

In June, Amber Ray used her social media handles to introduce Kennedy Rapudo as her new boyfriend.

“For me I am just taking a day at a time and whatever that will happen, let it happen… its him who hinted about the big day (wedding). When it comes to relationships, he is the man and if he says that I support him,” Amber Ray said about her new relationship.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray's public appeal to her exes months after introducing new boyfriend

Amber Ray's public appeal to her exes months after introducing new boyfriend

Savara dedicates special song to Ferdinand Omanyala

Savara dedicates special song to Ferdinand Omanyala

Superstar Mr Eazi drops another banger 'Personal Baby' [Video]

Superstar Mr Eazi drops another banger 'Personal Baby' [Video]

Inside County 49 where massive corruption and chaos are a norm [Video]

Inside County 49 where massive corruption and chaos are a norm [Video]

Willy Paul salivates over Jovial as he begs for her love again

Willy Paul salivates over Jovial as he begs for her love again

Owago Onyiro hospitalized in US, narrates near death experience [Photos]

Owago Onyiro hospitalized in US, narrates near death experience [Photos]

Rayvanny fined Sh2.5 million for performing at Nandy festival [Video]

Rayvanny fined Sh2.5 million for performing at Nandy festival [Video]

'We Watch Kenyan' initiative launched at iHub Nairobi [Details]

'We Watch Kenyan' initiative launched at iHub Nairobi [Details]

Singer Avril reveals details of her relationship with Diamond [Video]

Singer Avril reveals details of her relationship with Diamond [Video]

Trending

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own club in Nairobi [Photos]

Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up about split

Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up [Video]

Comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi lights up social media with his perfect makeup & cross dressing [Photos]

Media Personality Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo & Eric Omondi's reaction after Bien opened his own club