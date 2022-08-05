Amber Ray's public appeal to her exes months after introducing new boyfriend

Appearing on Eric Omondi’s new show, Amber made a public appeal to all her exes - begging them to move on in peace.

“I have few words for my exes. Please, my exes, we had a good time together, so just let it be that. Tuwache mauchungu and everything. You can never destroy me with what you think you have on me. So let’s just love and focus on what we had and everything nice, the beautiful memories. Move on, life moves," Amber Ray said.

Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray Vs Ex-boyfriend IB Kabba

This comes at the backdrop of her unending war of words with her ex- Serra Leonean boyfriend and basketball player IB Kabba. The two have been throwing shade at each other online, exposing little know details about their past relationship.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but…The woman who didn't marry you because you were poor or not her type, will most likely find a good nice man who fits her criteria and live happily ever after. No, she won't suffer or regret. Stop watching too many Sierra Leone movies,” Amber Ray’s post aimed at Kabba states.

Diamond Platnumz & Amber Ray celebrate new milestone Pulse Live Kenya

Kabba clapped back with; ‘If I knew the person she was from the start, I would have never been involved with her. I don’t regret what we had but it seems that she has moved on many times before.

“I hope you can clean her up. Tell her to take showers all the time and stop living a fake life on social media and stop having intimacy in the bushes. She really needs to grow up. Good luck x,”.

Amber started a relationship with the basketball player after divorcing businessman Jamal Rohosafi where she had been married as the second wife.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray introduces new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

In June, Amber Ray used her social media handles to introduce Kennedy Rapudo as her new boyfriend.