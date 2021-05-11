Politician Mwenda Thuranira puts smiles on faces of Isiolo residents with Mother's Day Donations (Photos)

Thuranira who has been on the forefront of helping his People, made sure that mothers in his Constituency have food on their table at a time the world was celebrating Mother’s Day.

The Young Politician distributed the relief food to Bulapesa residents who had converged at Mariri primary school.

During the exercise, Thuranira called upon residents in his Constituency to acquire national identity cards so that they can participate in making changes in the political leadership of this Country.

The Isiolo North MP hopeful added that leaders whom the residents were accusing of losing sight of, can only be sacked from their current jobs through mass registration of national identity cards and voting against them.

Politician Mwenda Thuranira puts smiles on faces of Isiolo residents with food donation on Mother's Day (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

“You cannot free yourselves from bad leadership without identity cards and voters’ cards…The leaders you are complaining that you have never seen can be sent home with your votes and that cannot be possible without IDs,” he said.

Thuranira, also distributed foods in the areas like Kambi ya Juu, Kambi Garba, Kiwanjani, Fakir Bridge and Bula.

Those who received the foodstuffs thanked Thuranira, accusing their leaders of not remembering them during this hard economic times.

“Those whom we voted for have never come to see us, but only Mwenda has seen the need of visiting us in this poor village,” one of the women beneficiaries said.

Photos

