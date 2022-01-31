RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Popular Beauty Queen jumps to death from 9th floor apartment in New York

Cheslie Kryst, a beauty queen who won Miss USA 2019 has been reported dead.

Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie Kryst

She allegedly jumped from her apartment in a Manhattan 60-storey Orion Building in New York. The 30-year-old was found dead in the street below on Sunday morning. Reports suggest she may have committed suicide following a message she left on Instagram.

A few hours before her jump, she shared a photo herself with the caption “May this day bring you rest and peace.

Cheslie's post
Cheslie's post Cheslie's post Pulse Ghana

According to New York Post, sources also said Kryst left behind a note saying she'd want to leave everything to her mother. "The note didn’t include a motive for Kryst’s actions," the website said.

Not only beautiful but she was smart — she was a lawyer ... she has a life that anyone would be jealous of. … It’s so sad,” a police source is quoted to have said.

Cheslie Kryst as Miss USA 2019
Cheslie Kryst as Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst as Miss USA 2019 Pulse Ghana

Cheslie was crowned Miss USA 2019, she also represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2019 competition and finished in the top ten.

The late 30-year-old was also a lawyer who sought to help reform America's justice system. She received three degrees from two universities and practised civil litigation for a law firm.

She worked to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, free of charge. Kryst also worked as a correspondent for entertainment news site ExtraTV

Cheslie Kryst as a TV host
Cheslie Kryst as a TV host Cheslie Kryst as a TV host Pulse Ghana

The former beauty queen’s family in a statement on Sunday said “in devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her family said. “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst has been outspoken about mental health when she was alive. In October 2019, via a Facebook post on World Mental Health Day, she offered tips on how she coped with stress.

I do a lot to make sure that I maintain my mental health,” she said. “And the most important thing that I did is talk to a counsellor. She’s really easy to talk to. She gives me great strategies especially if I’m sad or happy or have a busy month ahead of me.

“When I’m not talking to my counsellor, I spend time at the end of every single day to just decompress,” Kryst added. “I unplug, I shut my phone off, I don’t answer messages. I just sit and watch my favourite movies.”

During an interview on The Hilltop show in 2021, she also noted that “there are three things that I’m doing with regard with self-care. No. 1, I try to set a regular schedule so my alarm rings every day at 6:45. I know that I’m getting up and I’m starting my day.

“Two, I try to set very clear boundaries, so even though I’m at home and I’ve got my computer, my phone with me, I’m done answering emails at 6 o’clock, I’m not responding to messages. It’s over.

Third, she said, “I have a regular workout schedule that keeps my body healthy and my mind sharp.”

It remains unclear if her tragic death has been influenced by any mental health challenge. Friends, fans, the beauty pageantry world and social media users have since been mourning the beauty Queen.

