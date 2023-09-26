Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Little did Nicki know that this chance encounter would lead to a heartwarming act of kindness.

Nicki Bigfish decided to test his prank skills on Chrispus, playfully asking him why he hadn't tried his luck with gambling, especially when it seemed like his friends were striking it rich.

The initial exchange was filled with laughter, but it quickly took a serious turn as Chrispus decided to open up about his challenging situation.

Chrispus Nguyo, hailing from Nyeri, had come to Nairobi in search of employment, hoping to provide for his wife and three children.

Nicky Bigfish and Chrispus Nguyo Pulse Live Kenya

However, the city had proven to be unforgiving, and he found himself on the brink of returning to his village, his dreams of a better life in jeopardy.

Adding to his woes, Chrispus had lost his national identity card, a crucial document needed for job applications.

Although he was in the process of replacing it, the loss had made securing employment even more difficult.

Moved by Chrispus's story, Nicki Bigfish decided to lend a helping hand. He took Chrispus to a nearby supermarket and purchased essential groceries that would sustain him and his family for a week or two while he continued his job search.

Nicki Bigfish didn't stop there, he reached out to his followers, asking if anyone had a job opportunity for Chrispus or any other way they could assist him.

Chrsipus Nguyo holding his shopping Pulse Live Kenya

"Normally I don’t like posting such videos, we encounter situations like these during our shoots and try to help where we can. I’ve posted Bwana Chrispus ndio kama kuna anyone with a job opening anaeza reach out at least aweze kulisha familia," Nicki Bigfish wrote on his Instagram.