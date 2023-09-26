The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Amos Robi

Nicki initiated his prank in his usual fashion, but to his surprise, the man soon began sharing the hardships he was facing while searching for job opportunities

Prank star Nicki Bigfish
Prank star Nicki Bigfish

What started as a light-hearted prank for popular prankster Nicki Bigfish took an unexpected turn when he encountered a man named Chrispus Nguyo in Nairobi's city center.

Recommended articles

Little did Nicki know that this chance encounter would lead to a heartwarming act of kindness.

Nicki Bigfish decided to test his prank skills on Chrispus, playfully asking him why he hadn't tried his luck with gambling, especially when it seemed like his friends were striking it rich.

The initial exchange was filled with laughter, but it quickly took a serious turn as Chrispus decided to open up about his challenging situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrispus Nguyo, hailing from Nyeri, had come to Nairobi in search of employment, hoping to provide for his wife and three children.

Nicky Bigfish and Chrispus Nguyo
Nicky Bigfish and Chrispus Nguyo Nicky Bigfish and Chrispus Nguyo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: We are just trying to put smiles on your face – Comedian Nicki Bigfish after beating incident

However, the city had proven to be unforgiving, and he found himself on the brink of returning to his village, his dreams of a better life in jeopardy.

Adding to his woes, Chrispus had lost his national identity card, a crucial document needed for job applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he was in the process of replacing it, the loss had made securing employment even more difficult.

Moved by Chrispus's story, Nicki Bigfish decided to lend a helping hand. He took Chrispus to a nearby supermarket and purchased essential groceries that would sustain him and his family for a week or two while he continued his job search.

Nicki Bigfish didn't stop there, he reached out to his followers, asking if anyone had a job opportunity for Chrispus or any other way they could assist him.

Chrsipus Nguyo holding his shopping
Chrsipus Nguyo holding his shopping Chrsipus Nguyo holding his shopping Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

ADVERTISEMENT

"Normally I don’t like posting such videos, we encounter situations like these during our shoots and try to help where we can. I’ve posted Bwana Chrispus ndio kama kuna anyone with a job opening anaeza reach out at least aweze kulisha familia," Nicki Bigfish wrote on his Instagram.

The heartwarming video of this unexpected encounter garnered praise and support from fans and celebrities alike. It serves as a reminder that acts of kindness can emerge from the most unexpected situations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage photo of Akothee and Evander Ochieng Onyango

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Kenyan singer Juliani

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers