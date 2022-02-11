RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

President Samia Suluhu to foot rapper Professor Jay’s hospital bill

The rapper has been fighting for his life in hospital for the past 3 weeks

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan Suluhu has announced that her government will foot the hospital bill for rapper-turned-politician Joseph Haule 'Professor Jay' at Muhimbili National Hospital until he recovers, and is discharged.

The directive was communicated by Tanzania Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu who paid Professor Jay a visit at the health facility.

“Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Suluhu Samia ameelekeza kuwa kuanzia sasa serikali itagharamia matibabu ya aliyekuwa Mbunge wa Mikumi na Msanii Bw. Joseph Haule anayetibiwa Hospitali ya Taifa Muhimbili hadi atakapo ruhusiwa kurudi nyumbani

"(President Suluhu Samia has directed that from now on, the government will cater for cost of treatment for Mikumi MP Joseph Haule who is admitted at the Muhimbili National Hospital until he is released to recover at home),” said Ummy Mwalimu.

The rapper has been fighting for his life in hospital for the past three weeks.

Professor Jay’s hospitalization was made public by his wife Grace Mgonjo, in a recent radio interview on Cloud FM.

Mrs Haule said that her husband is responding well to treatment, and at the time asked well-wishers to help offset Professor Jay’s hospital bill.

Several Tanzanian and Kenyan celebrities took to social media, to make a prayer for Professor Jay - requesting their fans to consider contributing towards Prof’s urgent medical drive.

On Wednesday, WCB Signee Zuchu together with the Wasafi FM breakfast crew visited Professor Jay’s wife at Muhimbili hospital where she was taking care of her sick hubby.

Clouds Media Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Kusaga contributed Tsh2, 000, 000 (Sh98,227.41), towards Professor’s medical bill.

In October 2020, Professor Jay failed to reclaim his Mikumi parliamentary seat. Haule who was defending the Mikumi Constituency seat on a Chadema ticket was defeated by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate Dennis Lazaro, who garnered 31,411 (62.7%) while Jay had 17,375 votes.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

