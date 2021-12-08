RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Mama Edith distinguished herself as an astute and dependable leader who continuously created opportunities for others to thrive - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe following the death of his wife Edith Mawia Malombe.

Recommended articles

In the message of comfort, the President mourned Mrs Malombe as a virtuous woman of deep faith, distinguished lawyer and champion of social justice.

"It is with deep sorrow that I have been informed of the passing on of Mrs Edith Malombe. The death of Mama Edith is not only a big blow to the family of my friend Dr Julius Malombe but to thousands of Kenyans who benefitted directly or indirectly from her resourcefulness as a lawyer and champion of social justice.

“Throughout her public life, Mama Edith distinguished herself as an astute and dependable leader who continuously created opportunities for others to thrive,” the President mourned.

Mama Edith Malombe
Mama Edith Malombe Governor Charity Ngilu mourns wife to first Kitui Governor Julius Malombe Pulse Live Kenya

The Head of State recalled that during her tenure as Kitui County's First Lady, Mrs Malombe worked closely with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero initiative to expand access to maternal healthcare in the county.

“As a country, we owe a debt of gratitude to Mama Edith for the work she did over the years towards making Kenya a better country for all. In Kitui County, Mama Edith, working with partners, helped expand access to maternal healthcare among other key achievements," the President eulogised.

The Head of State wished Dr Julius Malombe and the family God's comforting grace and fortitude as they come to terms with the passing away of Mama Edith.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcome baby number 2 [Photo]

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcome baby number 2 [Photo]

President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

BBC poaches another top Nation Journalist days after Victor Kiprop

BBC poaches another top Nation Journalist days after Victor Kiprop

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend