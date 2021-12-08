President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

In the message of comfort, the President mourned Mrs Malombe as a virtuous woman of deep faith, distinguished lawyer and champion of social justice.

"It is with deep sorrow that I have been informed of the passing on of Mrs Edith Malombe. The death of Mama Edith is not only a big blow to the family of my friend Dr Julius Malombe but to thousands of Kenyans who benefitted directly or indirectly from her resourcefulness as a lawyer and champion of social justice.

“Throughout her public life, Mama Edith distinguished herself as an astute and dependable leader who continuously created opportunities for others to thrive,” the President mourned.

Governor Charity Ngilu mourns wife to first Kitui Governor Julius Malombe Pulse Live Kenya

The Head of State recalled that during her tenure as Kitui County's First Lady, Mrs Malombe worked closely with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero initiative to expand access to maternal healthcare in the county.

“As a country, we owe a debt of gratitude to Mama Edith for the work she did over the years towards making Kenya a better country for all. In Kitui County, Mama Edith, working with partners, helped expand access to maternal healthcare among other key achievements," the President eulogised.