Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

From cars, houses, land and watches, President Uhuru Kenyatta definitely has an affinity for the finer things in life.

His latest flex, a A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Limited Edition watch has Kenyans talking about the price, estimated to be USD330,000 (Sh37,653,000) at the current exchange rates.

President Kenyatta rocked the timepiece at the recently concluded Magical Kenya Opens golf tournament at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Interestingly the watch is valued at the same amount of money the tournament’s winner Wu Ashu received.

This is just one among many watches that President Kenyatta owns.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

Price: Sh529,200

Watches in the Oyster Perpetual range are direct descendants of the original Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. Rolex built its' brand and reputation on this first product, which was launched in 1926.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

Price: Sh3,899,500

As with most timepieces, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the rarest watches produced by the manufacturer.

The watchmaker only releases a very small number of models at a time, meaning they are guaranteed to be highly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors.

Rolex Submariner and Rolex Submariner Green Bezel

Price: Sh855,000 and Price: Sh850,000

The Rolex Submariner is considered the ultimate diver’s watch because it is designed to be waterproof up to 300 metres below the water surface.

President Kenyatta has two of these because, why not. One of the two features a green bezel. 7

Patek Philippe Aquanaut Collection

Price: Sh3,399,900

The Aquanaut started as Patek Philippe’s attempt at wooing a younger market, and to some degree, it was quite successful.

The watch was designed to capture an emerging market of young millionaires in the 1990s and today, the Aquanaut is one of the sought-after timepieces in the world of luxury sports watches.

Arnold & Son HM Perpetual Moon

Price: Sh3,200,000

The timepiece with features a rich blue guilloché moon disc and engraved moon on its face. According to the manufacturers, the design demonstrates thoughtfulness and attention to detail.