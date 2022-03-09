RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Check out photos of Uhuru's watches worth nearly Sh50 million

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking
President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking

Being the fourth richest Kenyan certainly comes with its perks such as being able to afford practically anything you desire.

Recommended articles

From cars, houses, land and watches, President Uhuru Kenyatta definitely has an affinity for the finer things in life.

His latest flex, a A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Limited Edition watch has Kenyans talking about the price, estimated to be USD330,000 (Sh37,653,000) at the current exchange rates.

President Kenyatta rocked the timepiece at the recently concluded Magical Kenya Opens golf tournament at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking
President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking Pulse Live Kenya

Interestingly the watch is valued at the same amount of money the tournament’s winner Wu Ashu received.

This is just one among many watches that President Kenyatta owns.

Price: Sh529,200

Watches in the Oyster Perpetual range are direct descendants of the original Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. Rolex built its' brand and reputation on this first product, which was launched in 1926.

President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Rolex Oyster Perpetual
President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Pulse Live Kenya

Price: Sh3,899,500

As with most timepieces, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the rarest watches produced by the manufacturer.

The watchmaker only releases a very small number of models at a time, meaning they are guaranteed to be highly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors.

President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Pulse Live Kenya

Price: Sh855,000 and Price: Sh850,000

The Rolex Submariner is considered the ultimate diver’s watch because it is designed to be waterproof up to 300 metres below the water surface.

President Kenyatta has two of these because, why not. One of the two features a green bezel. 7

President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Rolex Submariner
President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Rolex Submariner Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Rolex Submariner
President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Rolex Submariner Pulse Live Kenya

Price: Sh3,399,900

The Aquanaut started as Patek Philippe’s attempt at wooing a younger market, and to some degree, it was quite successful.

The watch was designed to capture an emerging market of young millionaires in the 1990s and today, the Aquanaut is one of the sought-after timepieces in the world of luxury sports watches.

President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Patek Philippe Aquanaut
President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Pulse Live Kenya

Price: Sh3,200,000

The timepiece with features a rich blue guilloché moon disc and engraved moon on its face. According to the manufacturers, the design demonstrates thoughtfulness and attention to detail.

President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Arnold & Son HM Perpetual Moon watch
President Uhuru Kenyatta rocking a Arnold & Son HM Perpetual Moon watch Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

I regret saying marriage is a scam - DJ Crème de la Crème after reuniting with wife

I regret saying marriage is a scam - DJ Crème de la Crème after reuniting with wife

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

Betty Kyallo over the moon as she clocks 3M followers on Instagram

Betty Kyallo over the moon as she clocks 3M followers on Instagram

How Yaba’s 'Bestie' EP launch went down at the Alchemist [Video]

How Yaba’s 'Bestie' EP launch went down at the Alchemist [Video]

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy announce pregnancy as they launch own foundation

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy announce pregnancy as they launch own foundation

'Maria' and 'Zora' actors treated to a night out at Fort Jesus[Video]

'Maria' and 'Zora' actors treated to a night out at Fort Jesus[Video]

Why Kanye West’s Donda 2 album will not be charting on Billboard

Why Kanye West’s Donda 2 album will not be charting on Billboard

Gospel singer Kasolo begs for forgiveness after threatening daughter in viral video

Gospel singer Kasolo begs for forgiveness after threatening daughter in viral video

Trending

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo, Lulu Hassan, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila and Sarah Hassan (Instagram)

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100