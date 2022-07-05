RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga celebrates 23 years of being sober [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

It took the intervention of her brother Jomo Gecaga and elder sister to save her from alcoholism

KICC CEO Nana Wanjuku Gecaga
KICC CEO Nana Wanjuku Gecaga

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Nana Wanjiku Gecaga is celebrating 23 years of being sober and he can’t hide her joy.

Recommended articles

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) CEO put out an appreciation message to all who have been instrumental in her sobriety journey.

“July 4th 2022 and I'm celebrating 23 years of sobriety... I just want to thank everyone who has stood by me this far and I'm so proud of the woman I have become and continue to be... happy sobriety day to me,” an excited Nana Gecaga shared.

I started drinking to forget and feel numb – Nana Gecaga opens up on alcohol addiction
I started drinking to forget and feel numb – Nana Gecaga opens up on alcohol addiction Pulse Live Kenya

She added that; “I don’t take it for granted, and I know a lot of people still out there struggling with alcoholism and I just wanna say keep at it and Keep going, the race is with yourself and as hard as it may be, look for the people around you and don’t be ashamed to ask for help. The day that I asked for help, is the day that my life changed.”.

In August 2020, Nana disclosed that she started taking alcohol to forget things she was going through and feel numb, but before she knew it, she was already addicted.

According to Nana, there were a lot of issues she was not okay with just like any other young adult, and to cover it all up she got into drinking.

“I was checking into rehab at age 21 so when people are starting I’m checking out. So I started at a young age. And I think again it’s more of you don’t party out. I used alcohol to mask a lot of things. There are a lot of things I wasn’t okay with, there are a lot of things that I had issues with like any other adult or young person growing up but when it hooks you, it hooks you,” she said.

“I started drinking to forget, I started drinking to feel numb and before you know it you are going from a functional alcoholic to not remembering what happened before and at age 21, you wouldn’t want your child to go through that,” added Nana Gecaga.

She went ahead to say that she is lucky to be walking and with no major injuries because during her addiction days, she always got into accidents.

Speaking when she appeared on Jessy Junction, the KICC boss narrated that it took the intervention of her brother Jomo Gecaga and elder sister to get her help.

“It wasn’t easy, it took a lot. It took my brother and sister also intervening saying this is the last chance but let us get her some help. I had gotten into accidents, crashed cars during that stint and I’m lucky to be walking. Lucky to have no major damage. I really partied a lot and did not take life seriously,” she narrated.

Ms Gecaga noted that it was while she was in rehab that she realized alcoholism is selfish and it had turned her into a selfish person, who put her family through some tough times, despite them not giving up on her.

READ: How alcohol caused Uhuru’s niece to be blocked from Olympics game

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga celebrates 23 years of being sober [Video]

Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga celebrates 23 years of being sober [Video]

Nairobi Half Life actor Olwenya Maina dies

Nairobi Half Life actor Olwenya Maina dies

Tanasha Donna stars in new Nigerian movie alongside D'banj & Jackie Appiah [Details]

Tanasha Donna stars in new Nigerian movie alongside D'banj & Jackie Appiah [Details]

American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details]

American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details]

Kamene Goro excites fans with details of her new relationship during weekend getaway

Kamene Goro excites fans with details of her new relationship during weekend getaway

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Burna Boy and his lookalike basketballer friend share close birthdays and other scary similarities

Burna Boy and his lookalike basketballer friend share close birthdays and other scary similarities

Diana Marua dragged in Bahati & Sifuna's fight, Amber Ray renews beef with Amira & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua dragged in Bahati & Sifuna's fight, Amber Ray renews beef with Amira & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trending

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Diamond & Zuchu

Ako single & lonely - Mercy & Betty Kyallo open up on their relationship status [Video]

Betty Kyallo and Sister Mercy Kyallo

DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip after daughter was hospitalized [Video]

DJ Pierra Makena's daughter hospitalized, forced to cancel US trip [Photo]

Nasty public fallout between Huddah and Murugi Munyi enters day 2

TMI Podcast co-star Murugi Munyi and Rich Beauty proprietor Huddah Monroe