Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga celebrates 23 years of being sober [Video]

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) CEO put out an appreciation message to all who have been instrumental in her sobriety journey.

“July 4th 2022 and I'm celebrating 23 years of sobriety... I just want to thank everyone who has stood by me this far and I'm so proud of the woman I have become and continue to be... happy sobriety day to me,” an excited Nana Gecaga shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that; “I don’t take it for granted, and I know a lot of people still out there struggling with alcoholism and I just wanna say keep at it and Keep going, the race is with yourself and as hard as it may be, look for the people around you and don’t be ashamed to ask for help. The day that I asked for help, is the day that my life changed.”.

How Nana Gecaga's alcohol addiction started

In August 2020, Nana disclosed that she started taking alcohol to forget things she was going through and feel numb, but before she knew it, she was already addicted.

According to Nana, there were a lot of issues she was not okay with just like any other young adult, and to cover it all up she got into drinking.

“I was checking into rehab at age 21 so when people are starting I’m checking out. So I started at a young age. And I think again it’s more of you don’t party out. I used alcohol to mask a lot of things. There are a lot of things I wasn’t okay with, there are a lot of things that I had issues with like any other adult or young person growing up but when it hooks you, it hooks you,” she said.

“I started drinking to forget, I started drinking to feel numb and before you know it you are going from a functional alcoholic to not remembering what happened before and at age 21, you wouldn’t want your child to go through that,” added Nana Gecaga.

She went ahead to say that she is lucky to be walking and with no major injuries because during her addiction days, she always got into accidents.

Speaking when she appeared on Jessy Junction, the KICC boss narrated that it took the intervention of her brother Jomo Gecaga and elder sister to get her help.

“It wasn’t easy, it took a lot. It took my brother and sister also intervening saying this is the last chance but let us get her some help. I had gotten into accidents, crashed cars during that stint and I’m lucky to be walking. Lucky to have no major damage. I really partied a lot and did not take life seriously,” she narrated.