Rapper Jackson Makini popularly known as Prezzo has for the first time introduced his adorable nephew Kairo to the public.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the rapper poured his heart out to the nephew saying that he loves him with all his heart.

“@kairokw I love u with all my heart.... hands down! It safer with these Corona to suck ur toes rather than hands 😁 that's why u are King ❣ #TheMakiniTeam,” read the post seen by Pulse Live.

This comes a few days after Prezzo explained that he had not settled down because the biggest challenges he faces when it comes to that is the fact that he has not met someone who really understands his way of life.

He noted that people think he brags, but that is the lifestyle God gave him, and he prays that he finds a woman that will understand, and support him at all times.

Upon see the video of his nephew, here is how fans reacted;

iamjudithheard So cute 🤣

innoxcent100 Unfortunately the little guy is hungry and the instagram parents are not aware..... 🙌

telehmani Sign that boy up for gymnastic lessons 😅😅❤️❤️ 👑

_nduta_ann Congratulations prezzo he will definitely turn to be a king 🤴 blessings to him

cynthydiash That kid needs one more baby plz add he deserves😂😂😂😂😂

urban_knows That's a King Right there 👑👑

oywayafanicegmail.comfanice 🤣🤣 Hio kikwetu hana karibisha mwezake, so soon mwingine ako jiani

zainablicious So so cute 😍😍 his smile is adorable oh my 💟😚😚

aryanneseki Awwwww 😍 So cute. Mashaallah!

daddyvmusic Way up 💯 but SHATTAH remember when they do that it means another one is coming 😎

chrisksang Mtoto ni baraka kutoka kwa mungu