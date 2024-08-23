Health crisis or hype? Prezzo forced to explain collapse after tough questions

The glamorous event, attended by celebrities, media personalities, and graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, quickly turned concerning when Prezzo experienced what appeared to be a seizure.

Bahati confronts Prezzo on his collapse

On August 21, during an episode of his new podcast Syllabus of Life, Prezzo hosted fellow musician Bahati, where they discussed various topics, including their musical journeys and personal lives.

Their conversation took a more serious turn when Bahati addressed the 'elephant in the room', asking Prezzo about the incident at the launch.

Bahati jokingly asked if Prezzo had fainted because he was overwhelmed by meeting the Deputy President.

"Lakini kwa launch bana, I was like, President ameona Gachagua aka faint. What was wrong bana? Mi nimekuita bwana, the Deputy is coming; he has to be welcomed by the President! But the President is fainting! What's wrong? You wanna leave power before your time?" Bahati quipped, referring to Prezzo as "President."

Prezzo explains the collapse

Prezzo clarified that his collapse had nothing to do with seeing the Deputy President. He explained that he had been extremely busy in the week leading up to the launch.

According to Prezzo, Bahati had informed him about the event a week in advance and reminded him daily, knowing Prezzo’s busy schedule.

"Wait, let me tell you. Hiyo siku mbele ya mwenyezi mungu, you had told me one week before. Bahati knows me very well to an extent whereby if there is a function he has to tell me a week in advance and during that week he has to call me every day kunikumbusha. There were a lot of things I was doing that week.

"So even on the day of the launch nilikuwa ofisini naendelea pale. Then you called and asked me what time I was arriving. That is when I remembered oh its today! You know I can never let you down, so I hurriedly left. Long story short, si ati nili faint after meeting the DP. That was in the middle of a red carpet interview," he said.

Prezzo addresses reports of publicity stunt

Bahati admitted that, at first, he thought Prezzo’s collapse might have been an attempt to steal the spotlight from the launch of his reality show.

He mentioned how Prezzo's incident was trending, which made him wonder if it was a deliberate move to divert attention.

"Eh, I was like, alafu kidogo kidogo there was a lot of pressure, so the next day I'm like I'm selling my show, why is Prezzo trying to take my shine? Because you were trending at the top. I was like, na hii ni stori gani sielewi," Bahati expressed.

Prezzo quickly dismissed these speculations, explaining that the seizure occurred during a red carpet interview due to the stress and exhaustion he was under.

"Kuna watu wengi walisema ilikuwa publicity stunt. But when you look at that clip, when we got there because of the Deputy President, there was a protocol. So I allowed everyone to enter, coz I knew you had allocated me a seat. So, when everybody was seated, the red carpet kwa that interview ndo seizure ikanipata. Mimi sina history ya kifafa," Prezzo clarified.

After the incident, Prezzo sought medical attention and was advised that he was overworking himself.

"They told me I am overworking myself. You know at the end of the day, bora I showed up," Prezzo added.

Strong bond between Prezzo & Bahati

Despite the incident, Prezzo took a moment to praise Bahati, noting that he sees a lot of himself in the younger artist, especially in his willingness to take risks.