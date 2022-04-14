Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Queen Elizabeth for 1st time since moving to the US

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have visited Queen Elizabeth for the first since they relocated to the United States of America.
Harry visited the United Kingdom twice in 2021.
The Prince and his wife moved to the United States in 2020 after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family.
According to People, the couple visited the 95-year-old queen at the Windsor castle.
The pair are in Europe for Prince Harry's fifth Invictus Games, taking place in the Dutch city of The Hague starting this weekend.
This is Meghan's first visit since 2020 after her final duties as a senior royal member.
First was his grandfather's burial in April 2021, and again to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside older brother Prince William in July 2021.
It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.
The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.
They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.
The couple welcomed their second child in June 2021.
