King of Ohangla Prince Indah acquires multi-million Mercedes Benz in Cash [Photo]

The 'Mama Watoto' hitmaker splurged on the luxurious ride ahead of his highly-anticipated album launch, scheduled for April 1.

First Ohangla artist to own a Mercedes Benz

The news was first shared on Facebook by the singer's friend, Zack Opondo, on March 26.

The post featured a photo of Prince Indah posing next to his sleek white car. Zack congratulated Indah on his milestone, adding that he was the first Ohangla artiste to own a Mercedes Benz ML350 4matic.

"Congratulations, my brother Prince Indah. You are the 1st Ohangla artist, nyaka ne Nyasaye chwe piny, who has purchased a Mercedes Benz ML350 in Cash!! Pesa Taslimu!!

"(Congratulations, my brother Prince Indah. You are the first Ohangla artist since the beginning of the earth to purchase a Mercedes Benz ML350 4matic in Cash), Opondo captioned his post.

Using the local Luo dialect, Zack further asked fans to help him congratulate Indah for the hard work and the expensive car he had just bought.

"Jothurwa konya uru congratulate wuod Nyandare.

"(My people, help me congratulate the son of Nyandare)," he wrote.

In an interview with a local media house, Indah confirmed that he had indeed purchased the Mercedes Benz and credited his hard work for the achievement.

He stated that the car was a newly-acquired vehicle and expressed his happiness about the purchase.

Exciting album launch

In addition to the new purchase, Prince Indah is gearing up for his upcoming album launch. The music star promised that the album would be one of a kind.

