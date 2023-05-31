Priscilla Wa Imani, known as the whistling queen, recently spoke out in an interview with Nairobi News, disclosing that Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni failed to send her the fare she had requested.
Priscilla Wa Imani breaks silence on Maina Kageni's bus fare pledge
Priscilla asked for transport from Maina Kageni in February
During one of her recorded videos, Priscilla expressed her dissatisfaction by exclaiming that the provided fare was inadequate, appealing to Maina for assistance.
In response, Maina Kageni claimed to have sent her some money and even proposed meeting up for a date.
Priscilla Wa Imani, however, expressed her gratitude towards Maina for sharing her clips, despite not sending her the requested fare.
She acknowledged that her life underwent positive transformations when Maina shared her videos and admitted that the presenter played a significant role in some of the positive changes she experienced.
Priscilla also expressed her appreciation to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who recorded her whistling challenge on TikTok, leading to its viral success.
Priscilla Wa Imani's journey
Priscilla Wa Imani has narrated her inspiring journey to fame in the Kenyan entertainment industry.
Priscilla credits her children for encouraging her to join TikTok and start recording funny clips, which ultimately propelled her into the spotlight.
Her videos, showcasing her unique whistling and enthusiastic shouts, quickly captured the attention of Kenyans, resulting in her becoming a viral sensation.
Priscilla admits that she was initially unfamiliar with the term "trending" until her children explained it to her. She expresses her gratitude to them for introducing her to this concept.
What began as a lighthearted hobby ultimately rewarded Priscilla with a trip to Mombasa. She acknowledges the role of God in her journey and expresses gratitude to everyone who has played a significant role in her success.
