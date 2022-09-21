RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Amos Robi

Michael Bundi grew popular due to the covers he does with his son Fayez

Reggae Singer and Producer Michael Bundi
Reggae Singer and Producer Michael Bundi

Kenyan producer and singer Michael Bundi is slowly making great steps in his musical career as he has clocked one million followers on TikTok popular with his singing videos with his son, Fayez.

Recommended articles

Bundi who sings alongside his son Fayez developed a name for themselves through their father-son musical performances where they do cover songs for reggae songs and have even had the opportunity to sing with Jamaican star Tarrus Rilley.

In other platforms such as Instagram, Bundi enjoys a 175,000 following while on YouTube Michael has gained over 66,200 subscribers with his son's channel boasting of 63,400 subscribers.

Besides song covers, Bundi also boasts of having his original songs and has even produced a ten track debut album dubbed 100 degrees East.

He is also behind the hit Reggae tu which is a song under the End of the tunnel riddim that also features Kevin Brown, Japhila Indaba, Bafu Chafu and MC Bayo.

The father-son duo however blew up due to song covers in the Reggae genre, their renditions have turned them into internet sensations.

Bundi’s son Fayez, is also slowly being nurtured into the music industry as he has recorded his own songs with the help of his father.

Reggae Singer and Producer Michael Bundi and his son Fayez
Reggae Singer and Producer Michael Bundi and his son Fayez Reggae Singer and Producer Michael Bundi and his son Fayez Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Names of 3 Kenyan musicians who made it to 2022 Grammy Awards

Bundi has now joined the list of most followed Kenyan TikTokers which is topped by dancer David Moya and content creator Only Lit Boy.

Bundi, Wyre and Naiboi - by virtue of their involvement in Etana's Grammy-nominated 'Pamoja' album - made history by becoming the only Kenyans to earn nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Michael Bundi and Jamaican Singer Etana
Michael Bundi and Jamaican Singer Etana Michael Bundi and Jamaican Singer Etana Pulse Live Kenya

Naiboi was featured in track number 2 (Legacy), Nandy is on track number three (Melanin), Wyre is on track number ten (The One) while Michael Bundi features on track number 12 (Pamoja).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Betty Bayo's hubby shares a relationship tip with couples

Betty Bayo's hubby shares a relationship tip with couples

Joey Muthengi hospitalized

Joey Muthengi hospitalized

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on the construction of his mansion [Video]

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on the construction of his mansion [Video]

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

Funny remarks famous people have made to mock Bebe Cool

Funny remarks famous people have made to mock Bebe Cool

Trending

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Davido, DJ Maphoria

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa