Prof Jay shares emotional thanksgiving as he looks back on road to recovery

Renowned Tanzanian rapper and politician, Joseph Haule, popularly known as Professor Jay, recently took to social media to reflect on his incredible journey of recovery after a life-threatening illness.

Having faced severe health challenges that left him bedridden and unable to walk, the rapper shared an emotional thanksgiving message and a video depicting his condition during the most trying period of his illness.

A grateful heart for God's mercy

In his post, Professor Jay expressed deep gratitude to God for guiding him through such a difficult phase in his life.

His heartfelt message resonated with fans, especially as he reflected on his journey from being critically ill to regaining strength.

“Sifa na utukufu naurudisha kwako Mungu Baba, Nakushukuru sana kwa mapito niliyopitia na umenivusha salama.”

"[I give all glory and honour to you, Father God. I thank you deeply for taking me through this journey and helping me come out safely.]" he wrote

He went on to share a profound realisation about the true wealth in life, listing the things that matter most in his eyes. “Utajiri wa kwanza ni kuwa na Mungu, Utajiri wa pili ni kuwa na Afya njema, Utajiri wa tatu ni kuwa na watu, Na Utajiri wa mwisho ni kuwa na Mali.”

"[The first wealth is having God, the second is good health, the third is people, and the last is material possessions.]" he stated.

Struggles with illness and financial burden

Professor Jay's battle with illness was not only physically and emotionally taxing but also financially draining.

In a previous interview, he opened up about the steep costs of his kidney disease treatment in India, which included several expensive medical procedures. Among the most shocking was the price of injections that he had to receive regularly.

“Kuna sindano nilikuwa nachomwa millioni tano (Sh300K) asubuhi na jioni,” he revealed, meaning “There was an injection I had to take, which cost 5 million Tanzanian shillings (Sh300,000) in the morning and evening.”

Pulse Live Kenya

He further explained that these injections were administered for seven consecutive days, costing a total of 50 million Tanzanian shillings (approximately Sh6 million).

Appreciation from fans and celebrities

The post garnered significant attention on social media, with many celebrities and fans from across the region expressing their joy and admiration for Professor Jay’s resilience.

His positive outlook and faith have inspired many, as he continues to recover despite the setbacks.

While his health has significantly improved, Professor Jay remains indoors as part of his ongoing recovery process.

Pulse Live Kenya

