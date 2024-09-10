Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay's health update amid death reports

Legendary Tanzanian rapper and former Mikumi MP Joseph Haule, famously known as Professor Jay, has dismissed false reports of his death that circulated on social media.

In an interview with Wasafi Media, Professor Jay expressed his shock and concern over the misleading information.

"I was surprised as well... I received calls from various people, even from outside the country. Many were in shock, thinking I had passed away," he said. "The truth is, I am perfectly fine. I am not even suffering from a cold. I am healthy and continuing with my projects and preparations."

Not the first time

Professor Jay noted that this was not the first time false news about his death had spread.

He expressed his frustration with the rumours and highlighted the negative impact such falsehoods can have on his loved ones.

"It's very bad to spread death rumours about someone. This has happened to me before, and I even mentioned it in my song with Diamond. This is not good news for my family and friends; it causes panic and shock. It brings pain and could even cause others stress or high blood pressure," he stated.

Professor Jay is determined to find the source of the rumours and take legal action against those responsible for spreading the false information.

He is following up to ensure that such hurtful and misleading claims do not continue to cause distress to him and his family.

Professor Jay's health struggles

The rapper recent encounter with death rumours comes after a serious health scare in February 2022.

Professor Jay was critically ill and spent 127 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fighting for his life.

During this time, he received ten injections, each costing around Sh600,000, which were crucial in saving his life.

Despite these past health challenges, Professor Jay assures his fans and the public that he is now in good health and focusing on his music and upcoming projects.

Importance of verifying information

The false rumours about Professor Jay's death highlight the broader issue of misinformation on social media.

Such news can cause unnecessary panic and distress among fans, friends, and family members.