The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay's health update amid death reports

Lynet Okumu

These reports come after Professor Jay encountered serious health scare in February 2022: He was critically ill and spent 127 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tanzanian rapper Joseph Haule aka Professor Jay
Tanzanian rapper Joseph Haule aka Professor Jay
  • Professor Jay dismissed false reports of his death that circulated on social media.
  • He expressed frustration with the rumours and highlighted the negative impact on his loved ones.
  • He is determined to find the source of the rumours and take legal action.

Recommended articles

Legendary Tanzanian rapper and former Mikumi MP Joseph Haule, famously known as Professor Jay, has dismissed false reports of his death that circulated on social media.

In an interview with Wasafi Media, Professor Jay expressed his shock and concern over the misleading information.

"I was surprised as well... I received calls from various people, even from outside the country. Many were in shock, thinking I had passed away," he said. "The truth is, I am perfectly fine. I am not even suffering from a cold. I am healthy and continuing with my projects and preparations."

ADVERTISEMENT
Tanzanian rapper Joseph Haule aka Professor Jay
Tanzanian rapper Joseph Haule aka Professor Jay Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rapper Professor Jay discharged from hospital after 127 days

Professor Jay noted that this was not the first time false news about his death had spread.

He expressed his frustration with the rumours and highlighted the negative impact such falsehoods can have on his loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's very bad to spread death rumours about someone. This has happened to me before, and I even mentioned it in my song with Diamond. This is not good news for my family and friends; it causes panic and shock. It brings pain and could even cause others stress or high blood pressure," he stated.

Tanzania rapper Joseph Haule AKA Professor Jay
Tanzania rapper Joseph Haule AKA Professor Jay Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

Professor Jay is determined to find the source of the rumours and take legal action against those responsible for spreading the false information.

He is following up to ensure that such hurtful and misleading claims do not continue to cause distress to him and his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper recent encounter with death rumours comes after a serious health scare in February 2022.

Professor Jay was critically ill and spent 127 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fighting for his life.

During this time, he received ten injections, each costing around Sh600,000, which were crucial in saving his life.

Despite these past health challenges, Professor Jay assures his fans and the public that he is now in good health and focusing on his music and upcoming projects.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay and Lady Jay Dee
Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay and Lady Jay Dee Pulse Live Kenya

The false rumours about Professor Jay's death highlight the broader issue of misinformation on social media.

Such news can cause unnecessary panic and distress among fans, friends, and family members.

Professor Jay's situation serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially when it involves sensitive topics like health and death.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Michelle Ntalami's message to LGBTQ community as she embraces new identity

Michelle Ntalami's message to LGBTQ community as she embraces new identity

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay's health update amid death reports

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay's health update amid death reports

Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' award

Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' award

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

Outrage as Kendrick chosen over Lil Wayne for New Orleans Super Bowl halftime show

Outrage as Kendrick chosen over Lil Wayne for New Orleans Super Bowl halftime show

Winnie Bwire’s body repatriated to Kenya ahead of burial

Winnie Bwire’s body repatriated to Kenya ahead of burial

Guardian Angel employs step-daughter Gilda Naibei, unveils her to host new show

Guardian Angel employs step-daughter Gilda Naibei, unveils her to host new show

MP Peter Salasya over the moon as Huddah Monroe sends him love signal

MP Peter Salasya over the moon as Huddah Monroe sends him love signal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pritty Vishy and Muthee Kiengei

I'm sorry - Bishop Kiengei's apology after harsh remarks about Pritty Vishy's body

Ex-Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'

Omosh Kizangila talks about his life in Christ & upcoming Mwea film project

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024

Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years