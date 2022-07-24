RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prophet Carmel pours heart out to wish Rev Natasha happy birthday

Amos Robi

You are amazing as a fountain of grace, wisdom and strength - Prophet Carmel told Rev Natasha

Husband to city evangelist Lucy Natasha, Prophet Carmel has poured out his feelings to his wife as she celebrates her birthday.

Carmel reminisced back to when he first met his partner describing the moment as one filled with 'amazement'.

“On this birthday of yours my thoughts are travelling back to the first day I saw you. Delight filled my soul, warmth swelled my heart, and I am sure my face become the picture of amazement! You are an answered prayer to me,” Prophet Carmel wrote.

READ: He slid into my DM - Rev. Natasha on how she met her hubby Prophet Carmel

The evangelist went ahead to praise her wife describing her as humble, loving, defensive, wise and a great source of inspiration to their family.

“My dear Queen Natasha Carmel! You are amazing as a prudent wife to me, You are amazing as a doting mother to ECC Global, You are amazing as a faithful warrior, You are amazing as a protective friend, You are an amazing anchor to our family.

READ: Lucy Natasha blames social media for faked miracles linked to her church

"You are amazing as a fountain of grace, wisdom and strength, You are amazing as an epitome of love and humility, You are amazing as a passionate revivalist and soul winner, You are amazing as a game changer and trailblazer, I could go on and on in the litany of your many sterling virtues,” Carmel's post read.

Lucy Natasha in an appreciation reply said Carmel was the man of her dreams and God’s dream for her. In her birthday post Natasha appreciated her husband and family for the support they offer her in her ministry.

The couple has been married for six months now and have not hidden their love from the internet as they regularly share pictures of themselves together. The couple’s wedding was a display of affluence and was attended by selected individuals.

Prophet Carmel pours heart out to wish Rev Natasha happy birthday

