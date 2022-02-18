RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

Dennis Milimo

Lovy Longomba
Lovy Longomba

One half of celebrated Kenyan group Longombas, prophet Lovy Longomba, has expressed willingness to pray for American music mogul and rapper Kanye West - amidst Kanye's ongoing feud with model Kim Kardashian.

Prophet Lovy, said that he urgently needs to commit Kanye in prayer on grounds that God is not yet done with what He started in the rapper.

The Los Angeles-based prophet went on to appeal to those in touch with Kanye West to link him up, as a matter of urgency.

“Please pray for Kanye West. The Lord Jesus is not done with what He wants to accomplish in his life; greater days are ahead for him and his family. If you can get in touch with him, I want to pray for him. This is urgent,” shared Prophet Lovy.

The statement comes at a time when Kanye is embroiled in a bitter fallout with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Just days prior to Lovy's request, reports surfaced online that Kanye had ended his relationship with Julia Fox, as he fights to rekindle his lost love with Kim.

West had called out comedian Pete Davidson, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new love.

kanye and Julia Fox
kanye and Julia Fox kanye and Julia Fox Pulse Ghana

“Look at this d–khead,” West captioned a paparazzi photo of Davidson and Kardashian taken last month.

The billionaire rapper and Fox started dating in January after weeks of speculations about their relationship.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian pointed out that she is worried that someone might hurt Davidson, following West’s cryptic messages.

"U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the message read.

The singer-songwriter and 3-time Grammy-nominated record producer (Lovy) has been living in Los Angeles, US since leaving Kenya nearly two decades ago.

Lovy says: “I came back home in honor of my brother Christian. This trip was supposed to be made by me and him at some point this year but God had other plans.’’

He came back home in March 2021, after 16 years in the United States. The trip came weeks after he lost his brother, Christian Logomba.

In the US, Lovy has established himself as prophet and he leads the Revelation Church as main pastor and founder.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

